Quebec Is Getting 4 Geothermal Villages With Giant Lagoons & Rentable Chalets (RENDERINGS)
The housing network will produce and sustain its own energy.
Quebec could soon be home to not one but four geothermal villages built around a central lagoon. Less than an hour from Montreal, at the edge of the Eastern Townships, a massive pool heated to 38 C year-round is planned to power surrounding chalets and supply excess energy to nearby towns.
Inspired by Iceland's Blue Lagoon, the central swimming space would take the place of the usual private pools and hot tubs, while the on-site cottages, covered in photovoltaic and thermal panels, would collect and produce self-sustaining energy.
A triangular heated lagoon sits in the middle of a chalet housing network.Courtesy of geoLAGON.
"Our patent-pending thermal reservoir will be installed under [each] lagoon and will store hot water at 70°C in order to help heat the chalets of the village," said Louis Massicotte, founder of geoLAGON.
The Quebec company, which specializes in the sale of short-term rental chalets, is behind the eco-friendly project and plans to open similar resorts in the Laurentians, Charlevoix and Lanaudière. The goal is to break ground on the first village in Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, about four hours from Montreal, by spring 2023.
Chalets on a hill overlook a large geothermal pool.Courtesy of geoLAGON.
Each site is designed to collect and filter rainwater for the water supply, reducing groundwater consumption by up to 95%. The 300 chalets in each village will be equipped with controlled-flow showers (no baths) to ensure optimal energy use.
The project aims to be an international renewable energy model for carbon neutrality.
“Quebec is in a position to demonstrate to the entire world that self-sufficiency in renewable energy is a real business option, particularly in the tourism industry," said Massicotte.
A building with rounded domes that opens to the pool on the side. Courtesy of geoLAGON.Right now, lagoon village properties are being pre-sold for $819,000 per lot of two adjoining cottages with a connecting door. Owners will be allowed to rent their vacation homes on Airbnb, and other short-term rental sites, for around $400 per night.