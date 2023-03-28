Montreal's Palais Des Congrès Has Cozy New Work Spaces Designed To Feel Like A Chalet Escape
Here today, gondola tomorrow! 🚠
Spring may be in the air, but you can enjoy cozy winter vibes year-round at new chalet-themed workstations in the Palais des congrès.
The installations include a relaxing light-up "fire pit" surrounded by log-shaped cushions, an open ski lift seating area and a closed cable car meeting room. They're interconnected by deco that reimagines summer and winter in a Quebec forest complete with fake grass and snow.
People holding laptops sit on an open ski lift seat and on log-shaped floor cushions. Courtesy of the Palais des congrès.
Nearby, an astroturf pathway dotted with evergreen trees, Adirondack chairs and log piles leads to an established woods-themed working area created in 2019 to entice remote workers downtown.
Later this year, visitors can expect to be transported to the Saint Lawrence River with an immersive waterfront addition.
An immersive pathway created in 2019.Courtesy of the Palais des congrès.
The Palais des congrès partnered with the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec to create the evocative designs in the hope of reminding users about the joy of in-province escapes.
"If we want to encourage visitors to explore all the experiences we have to offer, and increase the economic benefits of tourism for our communities, we need to find innovative ways to promote our province and make it an appealing place to visit," Minister of Tourism Caroline Proulx said in a statement.
For Montrealers seeking a unique workspace with an added sensory element, these new additions offer that playful mix of business with pleasure that is a mainstay of the downtown convention centre.