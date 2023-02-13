A Ranking Of Resorts In Canada Dropped & This Venue 90 Minutes From Montreal Came Top 5
A gorgeous escape for every season.
Montrealers searching for their next city escape don't have far to go to stay at one of the best resorts in Canada. A new nationwide ranking placed Manoir Hovey in the top 5 hotspots for travellers seeking relaxation and recreation. The charming estate, just 90 minutes from the city, overlooks Lake Massawippi and offers exquisite accommodations, farm-to-table meals and luxury amenities, like L'Occitane toiletries in every room.
This year's U.S. News & World Report, which also ranked a Montreal hotel second best in the country, based its results on the analysis of expert and user opinions. The annual travel list pulls from TripAdvisor guest reviews and critic takes to rate the quality of service and stays.
Manoir Hovey got top marks for its creative lodgings, like a treetops suite with a king-sized canopy bed and wood-burning fireplace. During the summer, lazy hammock-filled afternoons and canoe excursions are recommended, while winter-time offers snowshoe and cross-country skiing options at Mont-Orford National Park. Hotel rates range around $500 per night, depending on the time of year.
"Though our rankings of hotels, vacations and things to do are based on a wide collection of independent opinions, the best options for you may not be those ranked No. 1 or No. 2. Travel experiences are personal. Nonetheless, we hope that our rankings can serve as helpful guideposts as you plan your next trip," according to the U.S. News & World Report.
The 2023 top resorts in Canada are:
- Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler, B.C.
- Clayoquot Wilderness Resort, B.C.
- Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, Alberta
- Manoir Hovey, Quebec
- Fairmont Chateau Whistler, B.C.