mont tremblant

You Can Sleep In An Elevated 'Cloud Pod' At This Vacation Retreat Near Montreal

Private jacuzzi and sauna included. ♨️

MTL Blog, Associate Editor
​A snow-covered 'Cloud Pod' among the trees at Bel Air Tremblant.

A snow-covered 'Cloud Pod' among the trees at Bel Air Tremblant.

@belairtremblant | Instagram

There's only one kind "pod challenge" you'll fall for after seeing the view from these coveted chalets. The heavenly "Cloud Pod" is joining this year's roster of private dome-shaped getaways for rent at Bel Air Tremblant, a popular resort two hours north of Montreal.

"What makes the Cloud Pod special is its magnificent views of nature from the bed," Bel Air spokesperson Sandie Coupey-Braeckman told MTL Blog.

"[It's like] staying on a small cloud in the middle of nature at Tremblant!"

Each elevated chalet has spectacular views of nature.@belairtremblant | Instagram

Designed by LoftyPod, which makes modular chalets in unique shapes, the new design is an elegant step up (literally) from the standard luxury domes at Bel Air Tremblant.

Each Cloud Pod can accommodate two people with an ultra-spacious main living area placed at treetop height. Guests can take in panoramic views of the night sky or enjoy natural light throughout the day before stepping onto an adjoining terrasse to enjoy their private sauna and jacuzzi.

A path leads to multiple Cloud Pods.@belairtremblant | Instagram

Anyone who books a stay will also gain access to the massive on-site clubhouse, which houses the Bel Air Bistro, Ono Spa, a fitness centre, yoga room, theatre and game room.

Other domes on the property range from $300 to $850 per night, depending on when you book.

While there's no opening date for the Cloud Pod just yet, the special suites are slated to start welcoming guests in 2023.

Cloud Pod at Bel Air Tremblant

Where: 80, rue des Sept Sommets

When: Opens in 2023

Website

