Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Canadian National Parks & Historic Sites In Quebec Are All Free To Enter On July 1

Another active way to spend Moving Day.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​A beach in Forillon National Park.

A beach in Forillon National Park.

Jean Francois Rivard | Dreamstime

You can still get moving in Quebec on July 1, even if you're not changing apartments. Federal national parks and historic sites in the province will all be free to enter that Friday, which makes your next nature escape a lot more accessible. Environment Canada predicts that the weather will even cooperate with a mix of sun and cloud and 29°C high.

Quebec's historic canals will also be free for the day, along with the Trent-Severn Waterway and the Rideau Canal in Ontario, if you're up for a drive.

In fact, all 171 national historic sites, 47 national parks, five national marine conservation areas, and one national urban park will be open across the country at no cost.

Admission to Parks Canada-administered places is free year-round for anyone aged 17 and under. There's also a new promotion offering free admission to new Canadian citizens for one year (via the Institute for Canadian Citizenship’s Canoo mobile app).

Meanwhile, the Parks Canada Discovery Pass offers unlimited admission for a full year to over 80 national destinations. You can buy a pass online for $72.25 per adult, or $145.25 for a family of up to seven. If you spend seven days at a Parks Canada site, then the pass pays for itself.

If you're looking for ideas on in-province nature spots to explore, these are included in the July 1 promotion:

National Historic Sites in Quebec

National Parks in Quebec

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...