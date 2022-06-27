Canadian National Parks & Historic Sites In Quebec Are All Free To Enter On July 1
Another active way to spend Moving Day.
You can still get moving in Quebec on July 1, even if you're not changing apartments. Federal national parks and historic sites in the province will all be free to enter that Friday, which makes your next nature escape a lot more accessible. Environment Canada predicts that the weather will even cooperate with a mix of sun and cloud and 29°C high.
Quebec's historic canals will also be free for the day, along with the Trent-Severn Waterway and the Rideau Canal in Ontario, if you're up for a drive.
In fact, all 171 national historic sites, 47 national parks, five national marine conservation areas, and one national urban park will be open across the country at no cost.
Admission to Parks Canada-administered places is free year-round for anyone aged 17 and under. There's also a new promotion offering free admission to new Canadian citizens for one year (via the Institute for Canadian Citizenship’s Canoo mobile app).
Meanwhile, the Parks Canada Discovery Pass offers unlimited admission for a full year to over 80 national destinations. You can buy a pass online for $72.25 per adult, or $145.25 for a family of up to seven. If you spend seven days at a Parks Canada site, then the pass pays for itself.
If you're looking for ideas on in-province nature spots to explore, these are included in the July 1 promotion:
National Historic Sites in Quebec
- Battle of the Châteauguay National Historic Site
- Battle of the Restigouche National Historic Site
- Carillon Barracks National Historic Site
- Carillon Canal National Historic Site
- Cartier-Brébeuf National Historic Site
- Chambly Canal National Historic Site
- Coteau-du-Lac National Historic Site
- Forges du Saint-Maurice National Historic Site
- Fort Chambly National Historic Site
- Fort Lennox National Historic Site
- Fortifications of Québec National Historic Site
- Grosse Île and the Irish Memorial National Historic Site
- Lachine Canal National Historic Site
- Lévis Forts National Historic Site
- Louis S. St. Laurent National Historic Site
- Manoir Papineau National Historic Site
- Obadjiwan–Fort Témiscamingue National Historic Site
- Pointe-au-Père Lighthouse National Historic Site
- Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Canal National Historic Site
- Saint-Louis Forts and Châteaux National Historic Site
- Saint-Ours Canal National Historic Site
- Sir George-Étienne Cartier National Historic Site
- Sir Wilfrid Laurier National Historic Site
- The Fur Trade at Lachine National Historic Site