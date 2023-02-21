Quebec Doesn't Have Any Official Nude Beaches — Here Are Some Of The Unofficial Ones
A group is working to make the practice more acceptable.🏖️
Montrealers are very laid back and open-minded, but you'll probably receive a few angry looks — and surely a visit from the cops — if you decide to get fully undressed at Verdun Beach to work on your tan this summer. There are no official nude beaches in Quebec, but there are some spots by the water where nudity is a tradition, or at least used to be.
Jean-François Lapointe, President of the Fédération québécoise de naturisme, says his team is working toward official acceptance of the practice in Quebec.
For now, "the only places where naturism is accepted is in naturist centres and where the federation can rent indoor facilities," Lapointe says.
This hasn't stopped some people from living their best, naked life at the beach.
The Fédération québécoise de naturisme lists six "free" beaches, historically popular among devotees, for being secluded "safe spaces."
Okapulco remains the most popular non-official nude beach in Quebec, followed by lesser-known locations such as Lac Simon in the Laurentides, Boom Défense in Gaspésie and Cap-aux-Oies in Charlevoix.
However, Lapointe has confirmed the list is outdated.
For example, at Plage du Parc de la Pointe-Taillon on Lac Saint-Jean, a bike path was installed near the area where naturists used to hang out, dissuading some of them from coming back.
Michel Vaïs, the federation's media advisor, explained in a statement shared with MTL Blog that even at Okapulco, naturism can feel awkward at times due to a lack of official rules.
He cites a few examples, from voyeurs hiding in the bushes to take pics to people wearing swimsuits in the part of the beach frequented by naturists.
Before you get to the beach at one end of Oka National Park, you'll also see signs stating the penal code to dissuade people from getting fully naked.
"We remain dressed in our heads, with a swimsuit within reach, ready to leave as soon as we are asked to," Michel Vaïs says.
