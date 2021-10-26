Things To Do

7 Spooky Things To Do In Montreal This Halloween

Get your costumes ready.

Spooky season is nearing its end, which has us all wondering about things to do in Montreal this Halloween — to make sure it goes off with a bang.

Some activities on this list involve leaving the city, but if you're hoping to get spooked this weekend, they'll definitely be worth the adventure.

This Is House's Halloween Event

Address: Fabrik8 — 7240, rue Waverly, Montreal, QC

Price: $48.29 + tax

When: Saturday, October 30

Why You Need To Go: To dance the night away on a heated rooftop with some of Montreal's best house and techno DJs.

La Ronde's Fright Fest

Address: La Ronde — 22, Chemin Macdonald, Montreal, QC

Price: Starting at $29.99

When: Saturday, October 30 from 1-10 p.m. and Sunday, October 31 from 1-8 p.m.

Why You Need To Go: For an evening filled with zombies and roller coasters.

Drag Brunch MTL at Time Out Market

Address: Time Out Market Montreal — 705, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC

Price: ~$90 for a table of two

When: Sunday, October 31 from 12-4:30 p.m.

Why You Need To Go: For the perfect mix of drag and Halloween fun.

The Haunted Maze of Fraisière Lauzon et fils

Address: Fraisière Lauzon et fils — 11, rang Trait-Carré, Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, QC

Price: $15 per person

When: Friday, October 29 & Saturday, October 30, from 6-11:30 p.m.

Why You Need To Go: This haunted maze may be a little out from Montreal, but it's absolutely worth the spooky evening you'll get to experience.

Village Québécois d'Antan Haunted Village

Address: Village Québécois d'Antan — 1425, rue Montplaisir, Drummondville, QC

Cost: $30 per adult on Fridays or $32 on Saturdays and Sundays

When: Friday, October 29 to Sunday, October 31

Why You Need To Go: Calling all zombie fans, if you're willing to escape the city for a day, this one's for you.

Take A Spooky Tour With Haunted Montreal

Address: Varies depending on chosen tour

Price: $24.50 + tax per person

When: Check online to see available times

Why You Need To Go: Haunted Montreal offers all kinds of creepy tours of Montreal's most haunted spots. You may just spot a ghost or two...

Nosh On Some Brains

La Maison du Rôti

Where: Online

When: Make sure to order in advance

Why You Need To Go: Anyone looking to stay in this weekend can order themselves La Maison du Rôti's Halloween box, which gives them the chance to taste some brains — real veal brains that is.

