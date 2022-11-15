'Mind Blown:' A U.S. TikToker Went To Canada's Bulk Barn & Her Reaction Is Priceless (VIDEO)
"This is the craziest place I've ever been."
Bulk Barn is a neat spot to visit if you're looking to save money on groceries, be less wasteful — or, apparently, just have an all-around great time. Which is exactly what this one TikToker from the United States experienced when visiting Bulk Barn in Canada for the very first time.
In a video posted to her TikTok page, Mason Tannar was utterly "mind blown," over her experience at a Bulk Barn in Toronto — and we don't blame her one single bit.
Tannar told MTL Blog that she and her boyfriend were visiting the 6ix from Michigan when they stumbled upon Bulk Barn, a store totally foreign to Americans, as you won't be able to find one anywhere across the U.S.
im mind blown… is there something like this in america or no
"Hey, guys, what the f*ck is a Bulk Barn? Because my mind is blown," Mason said at the start of the video.
She then went aisle to aisle pointing out all of the invidious salty snacks, sweets and mixes you can scoop up and take home with ya. A few of her highlights included chocolate-covered marshmallows, macaroons, soup mix, pie filling, popcorn, red velvet cake mix and of course...M&Ms.
"Don't tell Canada, but I took an M&M," Tannar said as she held a green M&M before eating it.
"My jaw is on the floor. This is the craziest place I've ever been."
Although Bulk Barn is an ordinary spot for your average Canadian, it seems we might be taking it for granted and one TikTok commenter would agree.
"I guess we really are taking Bulk Barn for granted out here," they wrote below the video.
"As a Canadian who used to work at a Bulk Barn … this is hilarious," another commented.
"I'm f*cking mind blown, mind blown!" Tannar said at the end of the video. When asked which items she and her crew walked out with, Mason told MTL Blog that M&M's, mini Rolos and gummy bears took the win.