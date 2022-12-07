7 Sleep-Boosting Buys Under $100 To Give Your Loved Ones The Gift Of A Good Night's Rest
Give the gift of restful ZZZ's.
Wrap up your holiday shopping by giving the gift everyone could use some more of: a good night's sleep.
Whether your loved ones need a more relaxing bedtime routine or can't seem to get their whole seven hours every night, you can help them get the sleep they need with restful gifts that support a solid slumber.
These presents from Dormez-vous are all priced under $100, making it easier than ever to help your friends and family prioritize wellness through sleep this holiday season.
Read on to find the dreamiest gift for everyone on your list. (You might even decide to keep a few for yourself, too.)
A plush robe to wrap them in spa-like luxury
Who doesn't want to feel like they're in a spa every day? This full-length plush robe gives serious hotel-quality comfort and makes you feel like you're cozied up in a soft, warm blanket.
Available in white or dark grey, it's perfect for relaxing around the house or curling up with a good book and a cup of tea before bed.
A weighted eye mask for a soothing, uninterrupted slumber
Know someone who has trouble falling asleep? Add an eye mask to their bedtime routine to soothe tired eyes and block out artificial light that may be interfering with a good night's rest.
If you're worried about finding the right size for your giftee, this weighted eye mask from Dormez-vous has an adjustable strap to fit any head.
An ultra-soft sheet set for the comfiest sleep
Made with 320-thread-count sateen cotton, these softer-than-soft sheets transform any bed into an oasis of comfort.
They come in four chilled-out colours, and the fitted sheet has extra deep pockets to fit even the thickest mattresses perfectly.
Silk pillowcases for some serious beauty sleep
Not only are silk pillowcases extremely soft and cooling to rest on (and great for hot sleepers), but they also help reduce friction, minimizing the likelihood of waking up with bedhead and creased skin.
These pillowcases are made with 100% pure mulberry silk and can be thrown in the washing machine for easy cleaning.
Gift your best friend some dreamy rest too
Humans aren’t the only ones who benefit from a soft place to rest their heads at the end of a long day. This super-plush pet bed will have your furry pal snoozing like the best of them.
The removable and washable cover is also reversible, so you can swap it up between faux fur and suede depending on the room it’s in or which texture your furry friend likes the best.
The ultimate wellness uniform for a good night's sleep
It’s everything you need to prepare yourself for a blissful sleep. Each Sleep Well Box from Dormez-vous contains one Microplush Robe, a pair of Microplush Faux Fur Slippers and a Microplush Faux Fur Eye Mask in soft white.
This is a perfect gift for anyone who deserves a little extra TLC this holiday season.
The next-best thing to a new mattress
Breathe new life into a loyal mattress or protect a new one with this quilted mattress pad.
Waterproof and made with deep pockets, its secure fit will keep your mattress safe from any morning-coffee mishaps while boosting your bed’s snug factor.
These sleep-inducing essentials are a great place to start, but if you need a little extra help deciding what's best, the team of sleep experts at Dormez-vous can help you choose the dreamiest gifts for everyone on your list.
To shop IRL, just pop into your nearest Dormez-vous store, or if you prefer to take care of business from the comfort of your couch, head over to their online Holiday Gift Shop.
To find more sleep essentials under $100 at Dormez-vous, their website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.
This article was originally published on Narcity Canada.