Got A Lottery Ticket In Quebec Recently? You May Have Won The $50 Million Jackpot
Check your ticket if you purchased it in the Capitale-Nationale region! 💸
If you bought a lottery ticket in Quebec's Capitale-Nationale region recently, you're going to want to check the numbers because you may have struck gold by winning the jackpot.
Based on the results of Friday's Lotto Max draw, there's a ticket holder out there with $50 million to their name.
The winner played a five-share Formule groupe ticket with the numbers 04-06-07-10-17-27-44 (40).
If this is you and you want to claim your prize money, Loto-Québec's prize claim officers are open to winners in Quebec City and Montreal by appointment. You can contact customer service to find out about the next steps or claim your prize by mail.
Whoever won this multi-million dollar prize seems to have a lucky charm because Loto-Québec has indicated on its website that there is a one in 33,294,800 chance of winning the jackpot in this Canada-wide lottery per one play.
If you would also like to try your luck at becoming a multi-millionaire, the next Lotto Max draw is this Tuesday, November 16, and you could win a jackpot of approximately $12 million.
Lotto Max draws take place every Tuesday and Friday. It costs $5 per one play made up of three selections and tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
"The jackpot starts at $10,000,000 and, if not won, increases at each draw for a maximum jackpot of $70,000,000," the website explains.
Between January 1 to November 7, 2021, Loto-Quebec said it has paid out 128 prizes of one million dollars or more.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
