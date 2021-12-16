The Lotto Max Jackpot Is The Highest It Can Be & $70 Million Is Up For Grabs
There are also 11 $1 million Maxmillions to be won.
There's nothing like the holiday season to put a huge dent in our wallets, which is why picking up a Lotto Max ticket in the next 24 hours could pay off — especially considering there's currently $81 million in prizes to be won during the draw on Friday, December 17.
If you've always dreamed of becoming a multimillionaire, this could be your shot. According to a press release from Loto-Québec, one Maxmillions, worth $1 million, was won during Wednesday night's Lotto Max draw, and there's a whole lot more still up for grabs.
"The Friday, December 17 draw will therefore offer total prizes worth about $81 million, including a jackpot of $70 million and approximately 11 $1 million dollar prizes (Maxmillions)," the company wrote.
Loto-Québec also reassured people that they can share their Maxmillions prize, meaning you can also split the cost of the ticket with people around you.
"For each Maxmillions, an additional selection of 7 numbers between 1 and 50 is drawn. These selections are not decomposable and prizes may be shared by winners," the press release stated.
In December 2021, there have already been four lucky winners of prizes of $1 million and over.
You also may want to check any old lotto tickets you have lying around, because Loto-Québec's website says that as of the most recent update on October 10, 2021, there are still two unclaimed prizes of $1 million or more.
One is from a $1 million Maxmillions prize drawn on June 22, 2021, that was bought in Outaouais with the winning numbers 04, 18, 21, 27, 32, 38 and 44. The winner of this lot has until June 22, 2022, to claim their prize.
The other is an unclaimed $2 million Québec 49 grand prize win from a ticket purchased in the Capitale-Nationale. The winning numbers for this draw were 10, 16, 19, 35, 39 and 47. If this was you, you have until August 14, 2022, to claim your prize money.
