3 People In Quebec Are Millionaire Lottery Winners & Might Not Even Know It
Check your tickets!!!
Loto-Québec has put out a call for Quebecers to check their lottery tickets, warning there are millions of dollars in unclaimed prizes.
One mystery winner has only until October 9 to claim their $1,000,000 prize. Loto-Québec says this person would have purchased their ticket in the Laval-des-Rapides area in October 2020.
Winners have one year to come forward and claim their prizes.
Other million-plus-dollar prizes are waiting for their winners, too. The complete list straight from Loto-Québec, including draw dates and winning numbers, is as follows:
- $1,000,000
- Game: Extra
- Purchase location: Laval-des-Rapides
- Winning number: 7746780
- Draw date: October 9, 2020
- Claim deadline: October 9, 2021
- $1,000,000
- Game: Lotto Max
- Purchase location: Gatineau
- Winning number: 04 18 21 27 32 38 44
- Draw date: June 22, 2021
- Claim deadline: June 22, 2022
- $2,000,000
- Game: Québec 49
- Purchase location: Quebec City
- Winning number: 10 16 19 35 39 47
- Draw date: August 14, 2021
- Claim deadline: August 14, 2022
Winners can contact Loto-Québec customer service to set up an appointment at a claim centre or submit their claim by mail.
