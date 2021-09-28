Money

3 People In Quebec Are Millionaire Lottery Winners & Might Not Even Know It

Check your tickets!!!

3 People In Quebec Are Millionaire Lottery Winners & Might Not Even Know It
Loto-Québec - Loteries | Facebook, Derek Robbins | Dreamstime

Loto-Québec has put out a call for Quebecers to check their lottery tickets, warning there are millions of dollars in unclaimed prizes.

One mystery winner has only until October 9 to claim their $1,000,000 prize. Loto-Québec says this person would have purchased their ticket in the Laval-des-Rapides area in October 2020.

Winners have one year to come forward and claim their prizes.

Other million-plus-dollar prizes are waiting for their winners, too. The complete list straight from Loto-Québec, including draw dates and winning numbers, is as follows:

  • $1,000,000
    • Game: Extra
    • Purchase location: Laval-des-Rapides
    • Winning number: 7746780
    • Draw date: October 9, 2020
    • Claim deadline: October 9, 2021
  • $1,000,000
    • Game: Lotto Max
    • Purchase location: Gatineau
    • Winning number: 04 18 21 27 32 38 44
    • Draw date: June 22, 2021
    • Claim deadline: June 22, 2022
  • $2,000,000
    • Game: Québec 49
    • Purchase location: Quebec City
    • Winning number: 10 16 19 35 39 47
    • Draw date: August 14, 2021
    • Claim deadline: August 14, 2022

Winners can contact Loto-Québec customer service to set up an appointment at a claim centre or submit their claim by mail.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles