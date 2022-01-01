Trending Topics

Things To Do

Igloofest Montreal 2022 Has Officially Been Cancelled

Guess you'll have to find somewhere else to wear your colourful snowsuit...

Sad news for all music festival lovers in the city. After the announcements of the province-wide curfew, the closure of restaurants, and indoor gatherings being prohibited, it is now the turn of the winter festival Igloofest Montreal 2022 to report its cancellation for this year's edition.

In an Instagram story on December 30, following François Legault's 5 p.m. press conference that day, Igloofest announced that the event usually held in the Old Port of Montreal has indicated that it will not be able to receive festival-goers between January 13 and February 5 due to new health measures.

Organizers issued a message in English and French to explain the situation to ticket holders:

"We have once again been listening to the government and Santé Public's announcements and, like you, we are in shock. We have unfortunately come to the conclusion that, under these circumstances, we will not be able to hold Igloofest Montreal."

"We need the next few days to get organized and will be contacting ticket holders as soon as possible."

So if you purchased a ticket, you should be expecting to hear from the company shortly.

The big return of the festivities had been announced via social networks on October 27 and it was to be the fifteenth anniversary of Igloofest. A few days later, on November 4, the program was announced and the headliners included renowned artists of the electronic scene such as Diplo, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Bonobo, Dillon Francis and more.

In December 2021, Igloofest announced that it would be holding it's first-ever edition in Québec City in March 2022. On Igloofest's website, it only specifies that the Montreal edition was cancelled.

According to the new restrictions announced on December 30, public outdoor events are still allowed, but can only accommodate a maximum of 250 people.

