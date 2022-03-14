Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

This Quebec Park Has A Hidden 10-Metre Waterfall & Easy Hiking Trails

And it's totally free!
Person walking among the rocks at the base of a waterfall in Quebec City's Parc de la Rivière-Beauport (left); person kneeling with a dog on a boardwalk trail in Quebec City's Parc de la Rivière-Beauport (right).

Person walking among the rocks at the base of a waterfall in Quebec City's Parc de la Rivière-Beauport (left); person kneeling with a dog on a boardwalk trail in Quebec City's Parc de la Rivière-Beauport (right).

@jesseverell | Instagram, @joellegiard | Instagram, @melouslap | Instagram

Quebec City's Parc de la Rivière-Beauport has a hidden 10-metre high waterfall that's definitely worth a visit if you're in the area for the weekend and looking for a little escape in nature.

The waterfall is a little oasis in the capital. The municipal website itself describes the park as one of the city's "best-kept secrets."

Visitors to the park can enjoy a 6.5-kilometre stroll along the Beauport river, a bike ride along a dedicated path, or even a picnic among the sweet sounds of birds and flowing water.

In 2021, two new footbridges and a one-kilometre trail opened to give visitors even more views of the surrounding landscape, according to the park website.

Parking and access to the trails are completely free.

Trails are open from 6 a.m. to sundown. The opening of other activities depends on site and weather conditions.

Parc de la Rivière-Beauport

Price: Free

Address: 50, av. des Cascades, Quebec City, QC

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...