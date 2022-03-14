This Quebec Park Has A Hidden 10-Metre Waterfall & Easy Hiking Trails
Quebec City's Parc de la Rivière-Beauport has a hidden 10-metre high waterfall that's definitely worth a visit if you're in the area for the weekend and looking for a little escape in nature.
The waterfall is a little oasis in the capital. The municipal website itself describes the park as one of the city's "best-kept secrets."
Visitors to the park can enjoy a 6.5-kilometre stroll along the Beauport river, a bike ride along a dedicated path, or even a picnic among the sweet sounds of birds and flowing water.
In 2021, two new footbridges and a one-kilometre trail opened to give visitors even more views of the surrounding landscape, according to the park website.
Parking and access to the trails are completely free.
Trails are open from 6 a.m. to sundown. The opening of other activities depends on site and weather conditions.
Parc de la Rivière-Beauport
Price: Free
Address: 50, av. des Cascades, Quebec City, QC
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.