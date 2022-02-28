Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
quebec aquarium

The Aquarium In Quebec City Has An Immersive Exhibit That Surrounds You With Sea Creatures

You can become one with the fish. 🐟

Staff Writer
People in the aquarium in Quebec City.
@aquariumduqc | Instagram

Looking for a cute date idea in La Capitale Nationale? Look no further. The aquarium in Quebec City has a new immersive exhibition that feels like a trip into the ocean, with all the fish, turtles, and whales.

The "imMERsion" exhibition at the is the perfect spot to take anyone who loves all the creatures that live in water.

You can find the new exhibition in the aquarium's main pavilion, where it plunges visitors into the depths of the Great Lakes, the St. Lawrence River, part of the North Atlantic Ocean, and the Sargasso Sea.

The projection is done in a circular room with images that scroll under the feet of passers-by and all around them.

Eleven projectors are used to recreate the atmosphere of the abyss where hundreds of marine species will appear on the walls.

This immersive experience gives visitors the impression of coming face to face with, among others, eels, polar bears, sharks, a huge whale that will swallow them and jellyfish.

To enjoy this new experience, which opened in early February, all you have to do is buy a daily pass to the aquarium, which costs $21.50 per adult to enjoy the facility for an entire day and the immersive experience is streamed, meaning it can be enjoyed at any time.

The Aquarium du Québec is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from September 1 to May 31, and until 5 p.m. from June 1 to August 31.

This new exhibition is a great addition to the aquarium's tunnels under the glass tanks filled with sea creatures that leave you feeling like you're in a fishbowl!

"imMERsion" 

Cost: $21.50 per adult for daily access

When: Every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from September 1 to May 31 and until 5 p.m. from June 1 to August 31

Address: Aquarium du Québec —1675, avenue des Hôtels, Quebec City, QC

Website

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

A Bus Pinned A Woman Against A Snowbank On A Slippery Quebec City Street, Police Say

It happened on a residential road.

Sécurité publique de la Ville de Québec | Facebook

Quebec City police say a woman got trapped against an RTC bus on Thursday. Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) spokesperson David Pelletier told MTL Blog that the accident occurred as a result of slippery road conditions.

The Journal de Québec was the first to report this story.

Keep ReadingShow less

The Quebec City Trucker Convoy Resulted In 170 Tickets & 3 Arrests

72 tickets for Highway Safety Code violations, 50 for infractions concerning municipal by-laws, and 48 parking tickets

SPVQ_police | Twitter

The Quebec City trucker convoy has left the capital and it looks like at least some participants are taking tickets home with them. Police released their summary of the protest on Monday, February 7.

In total, the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) said 170 tickets were issued: 72 for violations of the Highway Safety Code, 50 for infractions concerning municipal by-laws, and 48 parking tickets.

Keep ReadingShow less

The Quebec City Trucker 'Freedom Convoy' Has Earned Some Hilarious Reactions

Bonhomme Carnaval is not happy about it!

Nous Sommes La Résistance | Facebook

As the so-called "Freedom Convoy" continues in Ottawa, truckers have now made their way to Quebec City, and folks have mixed feelings about it. As the protest unfolds in the provincial capital, Quebecers have taken to social media to express their feelings, and some responses to the protests are making us LOL.

The Quebec City convoy began the same time the iconic Quebec Winter Carnaval did, and cartoonist, André-Philippe Côté got his thoughts across in quite a humorous way.

Keep ReadingShow less

Igloofest Is Launching Its First-Ever Quebec City Edition & Kaytranada Is Headlining

You can freeze your butt off in TWO cities now.

Igloofest Montréal | Facebook

Looks like we're going to be extra cold this year. Not only is Igloofest making its grand return to Montreal after a pandemic-related hiatus, but festival organizers also announced the launch of its first-ever edition Quebec City in March 2022.

The lineup for the three-day dance party in the capital includes DJs and bands including KAYTRANADA, Lou Phelps, LOU FRE$H, Rossy, Deathpact, Zeds Dead, gardenstate, Sinca and Above & Beyond.

Keep ReadingShow less