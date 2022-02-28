The Aquarium In Quebec City Has An Immersive Exhibit That Surrounds You With Sea Creatures
You can become one with the fish. 🐟
Looking for a cute date idea in La Capitale Nationale? Look no further. The aquarium in Quebec City has a new immersive exhibition that feels like a trip into the ocean, with all the fish, turtles, and whales.
The "imMERsion" exhibition at the is the perfect spot to take anyone who loves all the creatures that live in water.
You can find the new exhibition in the aquarium's main pavilion, where it plunges visitors into the depths of the Great Lakes, the St. Lawrence River, part of the North Atlantic Ocean, and the Sargasso Sea.
The projection is done in a circular room with images that scroll under the feet of passers-by and all around them.
Eleven projectors are used to recreate the atmosphere of the abyss where hundreds of marine species will appear on the walls.
This immersive experience gives visitors the impression of coming face to face with, among others, eels, polar bears, sharks, a huge whale that will swallow them and jellyfish.
To enjoy this new experience, which opened in early February, all you have to do is buy a daily pass to the aquarium, which costs $21.50 per adult to enjoy the facility for an entire day and the immersive experience is streamed, meaning it can be enjoyed at any time.
The Aquarium du Québec is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from September 1 to May 31, and until 5 p.m. from June 1 to August 31.
This new exhibition is a great addition to the aquarium's tunnels under the glass tanks filled with sea creatures that leave you feeling like you're in a fishbowl!
"imMERsion"
Cost: $21.50 per adult for daily access
When: Every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from September 1 to May 31 and until 5 p.m. from June 1 to August 31
Address: Aquarium du Québec —1675, avenue des Hôtels, Quebec City, QC
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
- There's A Hidden Zoo In Montreal And Here Is Where You Can Find ... ›
- The Aquarium du Québec's Walrus Arnaliaq Has Died At The Age Of ... ›