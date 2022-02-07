The Quebec City Trucker Convoy Resulted In 170 Tickets & 3 Arrests
72 tickets for Highway Safety Code violations, 50 for infractions concerning municipal by-laws, and 48 parking tickets
The Quebec City trucker convoy has left the capital and it looks like at least some participants are taking tickets home with them. Police released their summary of the protest on Monday, February 7.
In total, the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) said 170 tickets were issued: 72 for violations of the Highway Safety Code, 50 for infractions concerning municipal by-laws, and 48 parking tickets.
Police also made three arrests, all on Saturday, February 5.
One vehicle was towed.
The SPVQ did not specify whether all tickets went to protest participants, specifically. It also did not identify the individuals who were subject to arrests.
At a Monday press conference, SPVQ Director Denis Turcotte and Assistant Director André Turcotte said the police force had been in contact with convoy organizers and that the protest had gone as they had planned.
Convoys from at least three different Quebec regions began converging on the capital on Friday, February 4, in support of the Ottawa trucker convoy and in protest of provincial COVID-19 measures and vaccination requirements.
Quebec City police set a 5 p.m. deadline on Sunday for protestors to clear vehicles from "prohibited locations" or face tickets and towing. By 5:30 p.m. the same evening, police said all stopped vehicles had moved.
Meanwhile, the trucker convoy protest drags on in Ottawa, where, on Sunday, Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency.
Ottawa police have begun a crackdown, threatening to arrest anyone who gives protestors gas or other "material support."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.