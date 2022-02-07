Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

The Quebec City Trucker Convoy Resulted In 170 Tickets & 3 Arrests

72 tickets for Highway Safety Code violations, 50 for infractions concerning municipal by-laws, and 48 parking tickets

Senior Editor
The Quebec City Trucker Convoy Resulted In 170 Tickets & 3 Arrests
SPVQ_police | Twitter

The Quebec City trucker convoy has left the capital and it looks like at least some participants are taking tickets home with them. Police released their summary of the protest on Monday, February 7.

In total, the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) said 170 tickets were issued: 72 for violations of the Highway Safety Code, 50 for infractions concerning municipal by-laws, and 48 parking tickets.

Police also made three arrests, all on Saturday, February 5.

One vehicle was towed.

The SPVQ did not specify whether all tickets went to protest participants, specifically. It also did not identify the individuals who were subject to arrests.

At a Monday press conference, SPVQ Director Denis Turcotte and Assistant Director André Turcotte said the police force had been in contact with convoy organizers and that the protest had gone as they had planned.

Convoys from at least three different Quebec regions began converging on the capital on Friday, February 4, in support of the Ottawa trucker convoy and in protest of provincial COVID-19 measures and vaccination requirements.

Quebec City police set a 5 p.m. deadline on Sunday for protestors to clear vehicles from "prohibited locations" or face tickets and towing. By 5:30 p.m. the same evening, police said all stopped vehicles had moved.

Meanwhile, the trucker convoy protest drags on in Ottawa, where, on Sunday, Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency.

Ottawa police have begun a crackdown, threatening to arrest anyone who gives protestors gas or other "material support."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

6 Montreal Restaurants Made OpenTable’s Top 100 Romantic Places To Dine In Canada In 2022

The perfect places to celebrate Valentine's Day.❣️

@maisonboulud | Instagram

It's February and love is in the air — or at least that's what they say about this month, right?

With Valentine's Day around the corner, OpenTable decided it was the perfect time to release its Canada’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants 2022 ranking — and six Montreal restaurants made the list.

Keep Reading Show less

Mayor Plante Is Calling On Quebec To Get Its Sh*t Together & Save Montreal Summer

The mayor wants a plan for summer festivals and shows.

Valérie Plante | Facebook

Montreal's mayor is as impatient for a reopening plan as the rest of us. She's calling on the Quebec government to get its business together to save the city's entertainment industry and lively spring and summer seasons.

In a February 6 Facebook post, Mayor Valérie Plante said the provincial government's "vagueness" around reopening rules and aid for the entertainment industry is "intolerable," suggesting the city stands to lose a competitive edge as other North American cities organize "cultural springs" this year.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec COVID-19 Rules Have Loosened Up Even More — Here's What's Reopening As Of Monday

Normal life... is that you? 👀

Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime

Quebec COVID-19 rules are slowly starting to loosen up again! Starting Monday, February 7, the provincial government is letting a slew of different establishments reopen their doors. So, life may start to feel just a little bit more normal.

As of Monday, performance venues and cinemas in Quebec are allowed to start up again but must operate at a 50% capacity with a maximum of 500 people. So, don't expect a sold-out Bell Centre show just yet.

Keep Reading Show less

The Quebec City Trucker 'Freedom Convoy' Has Earned Some Hilarious Reactions

Bonhomme Carnaval is not happy about it!

Nous Sommes La Résistance | Facebook

As the so-called "Freedom Convoy" continues in Ottawa, truckers have now made their way to Quebec City, and folks have mixed feelings about it. As the protest unfolds in the provincial capital, Quebecers have taken to social media to express their feelings, and some responses to the protests are making us LOL.

The Quebec City convoy began the same time the iconic Quebec Winter Carnaval did, and cartoonist, André-Philippe Côté got his thoughts across in quite a humorous way.

Keep Reading Show less