Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

The Quebec City Trucker 'Freedom Convoy' Has Earned Some Hilarious Reactions

Bonhomme Carnaval is not happy about it!

The Quebec City Trucker 'Freedom Convoy' Has Earned Some Hilarious Reactions
Nous Sommes La Résistance | Facebook

As the so-called "Freedom Convoy" continues in Ottawa, truckers have now made their way to Quebec City, and folks have mixed feelings about it. As the protest unfolds in the provincial capital, Quebecers have taken to social media to express their feelings, and some responses to the protests are making us LOL.

The Quebec City convoy began the same time the iconic Quebec Winter Carnaval did, and cartoonist, André-Philippe Côté got his thoughts across in quite a humorous way.

Quebecers React To The Freedom Convoy In Quebec City & It\u2019s Some Responses Hilarious André-Philippe Côté | Facebook

While the truckers may be honking their horns, the notorious Bonhomme Carnaval will be seemingly tooting his horn even louder, per Côté's illustration on his Facebook page.

Speaking of the Carnaval, one person came up with quite an amusing theory for the truckers' presence in Quebec City.

"My hypothesis on the Quebec protest is that all the Kevins want to go and celebrate Carnaval without any trouble of finding parking for their trucks," @pmartin_UdeM wrote. With parking being tough enough as is during Carnaval, we bet finding a spot now is harder than trying to decipher a Montreal parking sign.

The ongoing situation is also sparking some comical memes involving Health Minister, Christian Dubé.

"BREAKING NEWS: Christian Dubé spotted stealing beer from the truckers Friday afternoon," @RBananes hilariously tweeted out.

Even the Quebec City police are getting in some clapbacks. After a journalist tweeted out that the convoy was 24 kilometres long as it reached Quebec City "according to police," the SPVQ was quick to say "who said that?..."

"For your information, there are about 8 kilometres of driving lanes between the start of Laurier Boulevard and the National Assembly. Traffic is slow but accessible throughout the city," the SPVQ responded — and we're kinda living for the shady "FYI" undertone.

The mocking didn't stop there. One Quebecer took the opportunity to share that he would be starting his own protest, but this one would be against the winter.

"I'm organizing a big protest in Quebec on March 20 against winter. Come in big numbers and we will end winter. You'll see we will win this battle," followed by an even funnier hashtag "#GoFundMeMyBoat," @ChrisDalmont tweeted out.

Although many are poking fun at the Quebec City convoy, others aren't as thrilled about it.

"Freedom Convoy. Yeah, you! Did you know that you're depriving people of their freedom by coming to take over downtown Quebec? We're already being advised against going to Place Laurier, downtown, etc. Because of who? You. Get out!" @yvonfrenette48 wrote.

Listen, Yvon we don't know what to tell ya, we really don't.

From Your Site Articles

The $10M+ Freedom Convoy GoFundMe Has Been Removed & All Donations Will Be Refunded

"This fundraiser is now in violation of our Terms of Service."

Intoit | Dreamstime

As the trucker protest continues in Ottawa and moves toward Quebec City, the Freedom Convoy 2022 GoFundMe page has officially been removed after raising over $10 million, and funds will be given back to donors.

In a statement released on February 4, GoFundMe said that while it supports peaceful protests, it has evidence from Ottawa law enforcement that the demonstration "has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity."

Keep Reading Show less

Omicron Really Crushed Quebec Restaurant & Service Workers In January

Quebec experienced a loss of 63,000 jobs in January!

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

COVID-19 has not been playing around, particularly when it comes to the Omicron variant's impact on employment. In January 2022, Quebec experienced a loss of 63,000 jobs according to Statistics Canada, with accommodation and food services being the hardest-hit industries.

This dip in employment was the first major decline in 12 months, when the province was also under strict health measures, StatCan reports. In December 2021, Premier François Legault imposed a provincewide curfew along with a ban on indoor dining, which Statistics Canada links to Quebec's 1.4% total decline in employment seen last month.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal Radio Host Chris Nilan Claims He Was Fired Because He's Not Vaccinated

Chris Nilan hosted Off The Cuff on TSN 690 for nearly a decade.

KnucklesNilan30 | Twitter

Chris Nilan might be most recognized for his time playing for the Montreal Canadiens back in the mid-80s. But now, the former NHL player is stirring up quite the controversy following his departure from Bell Media's radio show, Off The Cuff. Nilan claims he was fired from Montreal's TSN 690 for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a post shared to Twitter on Thursday, Nilan said that he was ordered by Bell Media to get vaccinated. However, the mid-day radio host stated that he "decided not to take the shot" following consultation with his doctor and in light of unspecified medical conditions.

Keep Reading Show less

A Trucker Convoy Has Reached Quebec City: Here's What We Know

Here's what organizers are saying and how officials have responded.

Martinmark | Dreamstime

Riding on the momentum of the ongoing Ottawa protest, members of the trucking and construction industries in Quebec plan to converge on the parliament building in Quebec City this weekend. This demonstration, which will seemingly consist mainly of truckers and construction workers, aims to support the ongoing demonstrations in Ottawa while protesting provincial health measures and vaccine mandates.

The mayor of Quebec City, Bruno Marchand, has stated that he will support the group's right to demonstrate, so long as they don't take the parliament building or the city itself "hostage."

Keep Reading Show less