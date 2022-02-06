The Quebec City Trucker 'Freedom Convoy' Has Earned Some Hilarious Reactions
Bonhomme Carnaval is not happy about it!
As the so-called "Freedom Convoy" continues in Ottawa, truckers have now made their way to Quebec City, and folks have mixed feelings about it. As the protest unfolds in the provincial capital, Quebecers have taken to social media to express their feelings, and some responses to the protests are making us LOL.
The Quebec City convoy began the same time the iconic Quebec Winter Carnaval did, and cartoonist, André-Philippe Côté got his thoughts across in quite a humorous way.
André-Philippe Côté | Facebook
While the truckers may be honking their horns, the notorious Bonhomme Carnaval will be seemingly tooting his horn even louder, per Côté's illustration on his Facebook page.
Speaking of the Carnaval, one person came up with quite an amusing theory for the truckers' presence in Quebec City.
Mon hypoth\u00e8se sur la manif de Qu\u00e9bec. Tous ces Kevins voulaient seulement aller f\u00eater le Carnaval sans se donner le trouble de trouver un stationnement l\u00e9gal pour leur pickup.— Pierre Martin (@Pierre Martin) 1644085148
"My hypothesis on the Quebec protest is that all the Kevins want to go and celebrate Carnaval without any trouble of finding parking for their trucks," @pmartin_UdeM wrote. With parking being tough enough as is during Carnaval, we bet finding a spot now is harder than trying to decipher a Montreal parking sign.
The ongoing situation is also sparking some comical memes involving Health Minister, Christian Dubé.
BREAKING NEWS. Christian Dub\u00e9 aurait \u00e9t\u00e9 aper\u00e7u en train de voler la bi\u00e8re des Truckers vendredi en fin d'apr\u00e8s midi. #BrandyNose #ConvoidelaLiberte #Quebec #QuebecCitypic.twitter.com/KHIAOoGBEz— R\u00e9publique de Bananes #DehorslaCAQ (@R\u00e9publique de Bananes #DehorslaCAQ) 1644027231
"BREAKING NEWS: Christian Dubé spotted stealing beer from the truckers Friday afternoon," @RBananes hilariously tweeted out.
Even the Quebec City police are getting in some clapbacks. After a journalist tweeted out that the convoy was 24 kilometres long as it reached Quebec City "according to police," the SPVQ was quick to say "who said that?..."
Bonjour, nous n'avons et ne fournissons aucune donn\u00e9e de ce genre. Pour votre information, il y a environ 8 km de voie circulable entre le d\u00e9but du Bd Laurier et l'Assembl\u00e9e nationale. La circulation est ralenti mais accessible partout en ville.— Service de police de la Ville de Qu\u00e9bec (@Service de police de la Ville de Qu\u00e9bec) 1644083199
"For your information, there are about 8 kilometres of driving lanes between the start of Laurier Boulevard and the National Assembly. Traffic is slow but accessible throughout the city," the SPVQ responded — and we're kinda living for the shady "FYI" undertone.
The mocking didn't stop there. One Quebecer took the opportunity to share that he would be starting his own protest, but this one would be against the winter.
J\u2019organise une grosse manif \u00e0 Qu\u00e9bec le 20 mars contre l\u2019hiver venez en grand nombre nous ferons tomb\u00e9 l\u2019hiver vous allez voir nous gagnerons la bataille #lib\u00e2rt\u00e9 #abaslhiver #Gofundmemyboat— Chris D (vaccin\u00e9) (@Chris D (vaccin\u00e9)) 1643920193
"I'm organizing a big protest in Quebec on March 20 against winter. Come in big numbers and we will end winter. You'll see we will win this battle," followed by an even funnier hashtag "#GoFundMeMyBoat," @ChrisDalmont tweeted out.
Although many are poking fun at the Quebec City convoy, others aren't as thrilled about it.
Le convoi de la libert\u00e9, ben oui toe, savais-tu que tu prive du monde de leur libert\u00e9 en venant emmmerder le centre ville de Qu\u00e9bec, d\u00e9j\u00e0 on nous d\u00e9conseille d\u2019aller \u00e0 Place Laurier, au centre ville, etc, \u00e0 cause de qui, de toi,degage— Yvon Frenette (@Yvon Frenette) 1644078133
"Freedom Convoy. Yeah, you! Did you know that you're depriving people of their freedom by coming to take over downtown Quebec? We're already being advised against going to Place Laurier, downtown, etc. Because of who? You. Get out!" @yvonfrenette48 wrote.
Listen, Yvon we don't know what to tell ya, we really don't.