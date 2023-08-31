Quebec's Most Expensive House Is Slightly Cheaper Now — Here's What It Looks Like Inside
The price decreased by an amount larger than what you'll likely earn in your lifetime!
Nestled on the side of Lac Tremblant, a cobblestone manor sits in silence, waiting for its turn to be adopted. Unbeknownst to the sleepy mansion, its net worth has recently decreased by an amount larger than what most Quebecers will earn in their lifetime.
This is 730 chemin Thomas-Robert, a massive home set on 52 sprawling acres with a full 1,000 feet of private lakefront just 90 minutes from Montreal. Set on a cliff overlooking Lac Tremblant, the home was originally listed in summer 2022 at $39.9 million. In the time since its initial listing, 730 Thomas-Robert has been downgraded by an eyewatering $6 million to the still-impressive price of $33.9 million.
The living space spans 18,880 square feet, meaning each square foot costs around $1,796. Century 21's annual price per square foot survey found that, in Montreal, the average price per square foot for a detached home was $1,235 in 2023, for reference.
The Quebec mansion in question here features an impressive gate leading to a 700-metre private road, which winds through "pristine forest" and leads to a cliff on which the home is neatly perched.
A view of the house from the lake, showing the sheer cliff below.© Groupe Venise & Peter Wyslouzil
The lot's topography is such that new owners could build additional structures easily, like a guest house, tennis court, "pool or helipad," according to the realtors.
It's an eight-minute drive from Mont-Tremblant ski resort and near golf courses and hiking trails galore. It's less than 30 minutes from La Macaza International Airport in case you don't want to make the 90-minute trek to YUL.
This means it's private enough to satisfy the urge to be out of the city, but it's not isolated, to say the least. A staircase leads down to the lakeshore, where the home's new owners can contemplate the investment they'll have just made.
A view of the lake from the house itself at dusk.© Groupe Venise & Peter Wyslouzil
Inside, they'll find 6 bedrooms with 5 ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets. One bedroom doesn't have those things, so give that one to your least favourite guest.
The primary suite has two bathrooms and two walk-in closets, so don't worry about sharing your bathroom in your opulent mega-home.
On the garden level, a recreation room complete with a minibar awaits your guests. A wine cellar with a 1,200-bottle capacity sits across the hall, and a three-car garage connects to the house through a workshop.
The screened-in veranda features an outdoor grill and seating area.© Groupe Venise & Peter Wyslouzil
On the ground floor, you'll find an open-plan kitchen with a pantry and a butler's pantry, and there's a gym and spa area spanning more than 1,000 square feet. For reference, my first solo apartment was less than 300 square feet. I want to live in this house instead.
For the working person, there are two offices, one of which comes with its own private shower room and connected yoga and games rooms. To get between these lavish spaces, simply take the elevator. Your feet will be warm through the winter since the floors are mostly heated by a geothermal system that also runs through the 700-square-foot screened veranda.
© Groupe Venise & Peter Wyslouzil
