Mont-Tremblant National Park Has New Waterside Stargazing Spots For Dreamy Date Nights
There are even guided star-related activities!
As if Mont-Tremblant could get any more beautiful, the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (Sépaq) has constructed a special stargazing circle to offer uninterrupted views of the starry night sky this summer.
The mountaintop benches are reclined to the perfect sky-watching angle, and Sépaq park rangers will be offering guided activities including an astronomy night called "Visite du cosmos."
It's all part of Sépaq's 2023 summer activities lineup, which includes visiting the Quebec Aquarium's three new arctic foxes and watching the salmon in a river which was recently ceded to the parks organization.
If adorable baby foxes or a pristine river don't call to you, consider a visit to some of Sépaq's brand-new cabins in the Réserve faunique des Laurentides. The six newly constructed cabins will be available for the first time in summer 2023, where visitors can fish for trout and enjoy a lakefront view from the main windows of each cottage.
For those of us with a taste for true-blue camping (as opposed to cushy cabin glamping), a new 47-spot camping loop has opened in a wooded, quiet and beachside area. The new Deer Loop is open to tents, trailers and RVs, and several spots are open to dogs as well. The loop is located in the centre touristique du Lac-Simon, which gives campers access to a superb swimming spot as well as the opportunity to kayak, canoe or even drop a line and fish.
