Canada Might Not Get A Day Off In Wake Of Queen Elizabeth's Death — What We Know So Far
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gets the final say.
Queen Elizabeth's death has sparked a number of questions amongst Canadians including whether Canada's money would be changing and if the country will be getting a day off of work to mourn the queen's passing.
As King Charles III ascends to power, becoming the newest King of Canada, the team of royal courtiers are currently making appropriate changes and plans, including that of the sovereign's funeral — which will take place 10 days from today.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is set to be a public holiday throughout the United Kingdom, but will Canada also follow suit? Well, that's up to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Per the Manual of Official Procedure of the Government of Canada, Justin Trudeau has several steps to follow and decisions to make, including whether or not to declare a period of official mourning in Canada. The government will first decide who will represent Canada at the funeral of the sovereign.
Trudeau will later send messages of condolence to the members of the royal family and decide whether to hold a memorial service in Ottawa on the day of the queen's funeral. The prime minister will then take the necessary steps to declare a national holiday as a day of mourning.
While Trudeau has yet to make an official statement or decision, TimeOut states that in the United Kingdom, if the funeral falls on the weekend, a stat holiday will not be granted. With the queen's funeral expected to take place in 10 days, it would then fall on Sunday, September 18 — meaning Canada might not receive the day off, thus breaking a long-lasting tradition.
