5 Montreal sex clubs you should know about for a seriously spicy night out
Stay for one drink (or more) 😉.
Montreal has long been known as Sin City — well, at least before Las Vegas came along and claimed the title. But the reputation didn't come from nowhere. The city has a long-standing, openly embraced the adult scene, and it's still alive and well today.
Whether you're genuinely curious, casually considering it, or actively planning a visit, here's a breakdown of five sex clubs currently operating in Montreal. Each one has its own atmosphere, rules and clientele, but they all share a common foundation: consent is non-negotiable, and what happens inside stays inside.
A few ground rules apply across the board — no phones, dress codes are enforced, and "no" always means no. Beyond that, how far you go is entirely up to you.
Complexe Libertin Luxuria
Complexe Libertin LuxuriaComplexe Libertin Luxuria
Spread over two floors on Saint-Laurent, Luxuria is a members' club built around atmosphere as much as action. The ground floor runs like an upscale lounge, with bars, a dance floor, guest DJs and themed nights to ease you in. The upper "Luxure" section is where things get more intentional, with designated areas, rentable rooms and a full range of equipment for whatever direction the night takes.
Price: Membership starts at $25 per night for couples, $25 per year for single women and $100 per six months for single men. Admission starts at $30 for couples, free for single women on Fridays and $75 for single men.
When: Fridays from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m., and occasional Thursdays and Sundays.
Address: 8820, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Couples and women have easy access. Single men are welcome Thursdays and Fridays, but Saturdays are couples and women only. Three rentable rooms start at $100 for up to three hours, including one with a BDSM setup. Facilities include a massage table, swing, group shower and a tantra chair. The crowd typically runs between 21 and 55. Phones are strictly prohibited throughout.
The ground floor is wheelchair accessible.
L'Orage Club
L'Orage takes an open-concept approach, with no closed rooms, everything in plain sight. It's a space built around voyeurism and exhibitionism, with cages and windows overlooking the bedroom areas woven into the layout.
A disco-ball dance floor, neon lighting and chandeliers set the tone, and themed nights change depending on the day: Threesome Dating Fridays, Sexy Hot Saturdays and a Sunday afternoon session for those who like to start early.
Price: Annual membership costs $150 per couple, $50 per single woman and $150 per single man. Admission starts at $20 per couple, $10 per single woman and $75 per single man.
When: Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m., and Sundays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Address: 7700, av. 12e, Montreal, QC
Single women, men and couples are all welcome, except on Saturdays when solo men aren't admitted. Safety and respect are emphasized throughout, and the dress code is enforced. Phones are banned.
Club L
Club L is a two-floor operation in Saint-Léonard that keeps things clean downstairs and considerably less so upstairs. The ground floor is for eating, drinking and dancing. The second floor is mirrored bedrooms with accessories that make the room's purpose obvious.
The club leans into inclusion and consent as core values, with a dedicated section on its website walking first-timers through what to expect. Swinging, kink and voyeurism are all in play. You can watch, participate or do both.
Price: Memberships start at $35 per person per month. Admission generally runs between $45 and $65.
When: Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., some Thursdays from 7 p.m. (second floor closed on Thursdays).
Address: 2570, rue Jean Talon E., Montreal, QC
Aimed at couples, single women and the men who accompany them. The dress code is strict, so check the website before showing up.
The ground floor is wheelchair accessible.
Bain Colonial
In operation since 1914, Bain Colonial is one of the city's oldest male saunas and genuinely functions as both a spa and something more. Located in the Plateau, it's the kind of place you can spend an afternoon relaxing at.
The bedrooms, whirlpools, dry saunas, dark room and video room are there for those with other plans.
Price: $22 for a locker, $26 for a room, $30 for a 30-minute massage.
When: Monday to Saturday from noon to 10 p.m., Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
Address: 3963, av. Colonial, Montreal, QC
Men only.
Sauna Oasis
A fixture in Montreal's Gay Village for nearly four decades, Sauna Oasis runs around the clock and is upfront about what it offers. The wellness side is legitimate. Steam saunas, dry saunas and large hot tubs are available for straightforward relaxation.
With that said, the bedrooms, glory holes, sling rooms and communal showers exist for when relaxation isn't exactly the goal. Lockers, safety deposit boxes, and towels and sheets are all provided free of charge.
Price: Varies.
When: Open 24/7.
Address: 1390, rue Sainte-Catherine E., Montreal, QC
Men only.