12 things Montreal does way better than any other Canadian city
According to the people who live here.
Love it or hate it, Montreal does not move like most other North American cities.
The bone-chilling winters, world-class food scene, and chaotic blending of languages give the place a rhythm that is equal parts lively and charming. A lot of it only starts to make sense once you've spent enough time living here.
With that in mind, we took to Facebook and asked MTL Blog readers what Montreal does better than any other Canadian city. More than a thousand comments rolled in, with answers ranging from sarcastic, brutally honest and surprisingly unanimous in a few places.
Here are a dozen of the top responses.
Snow removal
Say what you want about Montreal winters, but when the snow hits, this city gets moving fast. Readers pointed out that crews clear streets, sidewalks and bike lanes at a pace most Canadian cities can't touch. You might still lose your parking spot, but the roads are usually good to go by morning.
Summer festivals
You can split the average Montrealer's calendar year into two main sections: hockey season and festival season. From OSHEAGA to Just For Laughs to the International Jazz Festival, readers agreed that no other city packs this many major events into one short, sweaty summer.
Smoked meat
This one came with zero debate. Montreal smoked meat sits in its own category, and readers were quick to say no city comes close. Whether you are team Schwartz's, team Lester's or somewhere in between, this is one of the city's most uncontested bragging rights.
Work-life balance
Whether or not it's due to the city's European vibe, Montrealers know when to work hard and when to call it a day.
One user, who now resides outside of Quebec, put it plainly, writing, "Montrealers know when to work hard, then sit back, relax and enjoy life! I'm an ex-Montrealer living in Ontario for the last 28 years. No one understands the joie de vivre you experience."
Nightlife
Montreal has been known as a nightlife city for more than a century. Long before Vegas claimed the title, this place carried its own Sin City reputation.
Today, it's home to a slew of trendy clubs, tiny basement bars, loud pubs, quiet cocktail rooms and everything in between. While things tend to slow down in the winter, you can still go out any night of the week and find a scene that fits your mood.
Bike paths
Drivers may roll their eyes at the bike lanes, but Montrealers on two wheels have it made. The city's cycling network is one of the most extensive on this side of the planet..
In fact, back in 2022, PeopleForBikes named Montreal the best major city for cycling in North America.
Meanwhile, Bixi, the city's bike-sharing network, was recently crowned one of the top inventions of the 21st century by TIME.
Bagels
There were so many comments mentioning bagels that we had to stop counting.
Montreal's signature style has a cult following, and readers were quick to name St Viateur and Fairmount as the gold standard. Whether toasted or eaten straight from the bag at 2 a.m., these bad boys are good enough to compete with their New York counterparts any day.
Being multilingual
While French dominates in much of Quebec, Montreal stands out as one of Canada's most multilingual cities. As multiple readers noted, you are never far from someone who can switch comfortably between French, English and a handful of other languages.
Pizza toppings
Try ordering an "all-dressed" pizza outside of Montreal, and you can expect confusion.
Still, a handful of users insist that the holy trifecta of pepperoni, mushrooms, and green peppers is simply the only way to go.
Potholes / orange cones
While it came packed with a twinge of sarcasm, we couldn't ignore the dozens of comments claiming Montreal does potholes "better" than any other Canadian city.
If there is one thing Montreal does with unmatched enthusiasm, it is construction. Readers joked that no city does potholes or orange cones quite like this one, and honestly, they're not wrong.
Markets
Jean Talon, Atwater, Maisonneuve and a long list of smaller public markets made this one an easy pick for readers.
You can grab fresh produce, cheese or bread and actually talk to the vendors who made or grew it. It's the kind of everyday experience a lot of us take for granted (until we visit another North American city).
Corner stores
The humble dépanneur deserves respect. Readers praised Montreal's corner stores for being open late, selling everything from beer to basics, and actually feeling like part of the neighbourhood. In most Canadian cities, a quick stop at the corner store is not nearly as colourful.
.....
..