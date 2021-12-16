Some Airlines Require Specific Masks To Let You Onboard — Here Are The Ones You Need
Your cute cotton masks won't cut it on some flights.
You may want to keep your fancy bedazzled mask at home next time you hit the airport to hop on a plane or at least bring a few different mask options with you depending on where you're headed.
Various airlines have specific regulations as to which type of mask you must wear when flying with them, including Croatia Airlines, Air France, Finnair, Lufthansa, Swiss International Airlines, and Vueling.
All the airlines mentioned above specify that while onboard, surgical masks must be worn. So the cute cotton masks your grandma made you last Christmas simply won't cut it.
Starting 16 August, we will no longer accept fabric masks on our flights. We accept surgical masks, FFP2 or FFP3 respirator masks without a valve or other valve free masks with the same standard (N95). Please remember you need to wear a mask throughout the entire journey.pic.twitter.com/Am4SxtT1G3— Finnair (@Finnair) 1628840898
Besides surgical masks, valveless FFP2 masks are accepted by these six airlines mentioned.
Since your flights to get to your destination and back to Canada could involve taking different airlines, it's important to check on each airline's website to see which masks they accept, as they can all differ slightly.
For example, the Government of Canada's website says that cloth masks are acceptable. Its website states that "you must have a non-medical mask or face covering that covers your mouth and nose during your travel through Canadian airports and during your flight."
In addition to remembering to pack the proper type of mask, don't forget that you need to fill out your form on ArriveCAN before your flight.
And finally, on the topic of flights and travelling, one should keep in mind that the federal government is advising Canadians to avoid non-essential international travel in light of the threat posed by the Omicron COVID-19 virus variant.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
