Some Quebec Health Care Workers Planned To Get Doctors' Notes To Get Out Of Vaccination

The Ministry of Health made clear that vague doctors' notes will be refused.

A formal letter sent by the Quebec government to the president of the Conseil des médecins du Québec has warned that some health care workers have planned to get a doctor's note in order to be exempt from the mandatory vaccination in their field.

If health care workers do try to get a medical exemption from vaccination, they must follow the province's specific documentation guidelines.

"Several institutions have brought to our attention that some employees were planning to ask their attending physician for a medical certificate contradicting the vaccination or prescribing a work stoppage [...] in order to avoid the measures provided for in the upcoming decree, including reassignment or withdrawal from work without pay," the letter from the Ministry of Health reads.

The ministry made clear that "any supporting document indicating a contraindication to vaccination other than those provided for in the Protocole d'immunisation du Québec (PIQ), a work stoppage for 'medical reasons' or a ticket without a diagnosis will be refused outright."

"Occupational health and safety departments and their designated physicians will be very vigilant when submitting medical documentation related to vaccination."

Quebec ordered all health care workers in the province to get fully vaccinated by October 15 or risk suspension without pay.

