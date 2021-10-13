Quebec's Mandatory Vaccination Deadline For Health Workers Has Been Postponed
"Postponing the 30-day deadline is the best solution in order to ensure continuity of services."
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has announced that the province has postponed its mandatory vaccination deadline for health and social service workers for one month only. The deadline was previously October 15.
"Under the circumstances, postponing the 30-day deadline is the best solution to ensure the continuity of services and not to add more pressure on our network, and more particularly on its staff," Dubé said in a statement.
Health workers will now have until November 15 to get fully vaccinated or risk suspension from their jobs without pay.
The decision was made "following the analysis of the current epidemiological situation," according to the government.
Health workers in the private and public sectors who are unvaccinated will be required to undergo three COVID-19 tests per week if they want to continue working. They will also forgo any pandemic-related bonuses until they get adequately vaccinated.*
"For the workers who still have not done it: I hope you will take advantage of this reprieve to get yourself vaccinated. Do it for yourself and your loved ones, but also for your colleagues who need you," Dubé added.
*This article has been updated.