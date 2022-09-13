Sorry, Quebec, No Day Off For You For The Queen's Funeral, Legault Confirmed
It'll be just another Monday for most Montrealers.
Justin Trudeau may have announced a federal holiday on the date of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, but François Legault is not interested. In a video taken by Journal de Quebec journalist Marc-André Gagnon, the premier stated that the funeral "will be a day of commemoration, but there won't be a holiday."
\u201cAlors que @JustinTrudeau annonce un cong\u00e9 f\u00e9ri\u00e9 f\u00e9d\u00e9ral pour les fonctionnaires f\u00e9d\u00e9raux \u00e0 l\u2019occasion des obs\u00e8ques de la reine \u00c9lisabeth II...\n\n"Ce sera une journ\u00e9e de comm\u00e9moration, mais il n'y aura pas de journ\u00e9e f\u00e9ri\u00e9e", indique @francoislegault, dans Verdun. #QC2022\u201d— Marc-Andr\u00e9 Gagnon (@Marc-Andr\u00e9 Gagnon) 1663085995
It seems that only federal workers will get a day off in honour of the queen's death. In Trudeau's public statement on Tuesday, he clarified that there were still ongoing conversations to determine how each province would commemorate the late queen.