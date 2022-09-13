Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
comments

Sorry, Quebec, No Day Off For You For The Queen's Funeral, Legault Confirmed

It'll be just another Monday for most Montrealers.

Staff Writer
François Legault is all smiles on the campaign trail.

François Legault is all smiles on the campaign trail.

@francoislegault_pm | Instagram

Justin Trudeau may have announced a federal holiday on the date of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, but François Legault is not interested. In a video taken by Journal de Quebec journalist Marc-André Gagnon, the premier stated that the funeral "will be a day of commemoration, but there won't be a holiday."

It seems that only federal workers will get a day off in honour of the queen's death. In Trudeau's public statement on Tuesday, he clarified that there were still ongoing conversations to determine how each province would commemorate the late queen.

Recommended For You

Loading...