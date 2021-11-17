Starbucks Is Giving Away Free Reusable Festive Cups On 1 Day Only
It can help you save money on future Starbucks trips, too!
It's the most wonderful time of the year... you know, that magical time when Starbucks switches to festive cups and releases its holiday menu. And, on one day only, you can even get a free gift with your favourite holiday beverage: a reusable holiday cup.
On Thursday, November 18, Starbucks is giving a limited-edition reusable holiday cup to anyone who orders a holiday or fall drink, whether it's hot or iced. This includes handcrafted beverages only, like lattes and hot chocolates — not brewed coffee.
The cups are Starbucks' signature holiday red and are made of 50% recycled materials. They feature glittery, twirly white ribbons as well as the Starbucks logo and come with a white lid.
The promotion applies whether you order through the app, UberEats, at a drive-thru or in store, but you should go early since quantities are limited.
In addition to this little gift, you'll get a $0.10 discount every time you bring the reusable cup back to get a drink.
Even if you can't get your hands on the cup offered by Starbucks, you can still bring a reusable cup you already have at home to get the $0.10 discount and save money while helping the planet.
Starbucks' 2021-2022 holiday menu, which came out on November 4, includes classics like the Caramel Bruleé Latte and Peppermint Mocha, as well as a brand new Sugar Cookie Oat Latte.
