Starbucks’ Holiday Drinks Are Back & A Festive New Cookie-Based Bev Is On The Menu
The new winter cup designs are out too!
The season to be jolly is almost upon us, and while chestnuts roasting on an open fire might be a few weeks away, the Chestnut Praline Latté is back in town.
Starting November 2, Starbucks Canada is unwrapping its holiday drinks, and among the crowd favourites is a brand-new cookie-based beverage.
Sip into the season
Iced Gingerbread Oat Chai.Courtesy of Starbucks.
Gingerbread houses, gingerbread men, and now, the Iced Gingerbread Oat Chai — the festive cookie has taken on a liquid form this year. The beverage mixes warm notes of gingerbread with an chai spices and a creamy oat drink.
The ginger amplifies the spice of the chai, leaving a balanced and not overly sweet drink. Whether you enjoy it icy cold or steaming hot, the new beverage is sure to add some zest to your holidays.
Peppermint Mocha.Courtesy of Starbucks.
Of course, if gingerbread isn’t your winter romance, the iconic Peppermint Mocha is back to steal hearts once more. The concoction is a blend of espresso, milk, mocha sauce, and a dash of peppermint syrup, crowned with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls. Whether you sip it hot, cold, or as a frappé, it's bound to invoke the holiday spirit.
While the famed Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latté celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, the Peppermint Mocha is celebrating its 21st. Created by Peter Duke, the same person behind the PSL, the Peppermint Mocha quickly garnered a dedicated following, blending semi-sweet chocolate with cool peppermint.
Caramel Brûlé Latté.Courtesy of Starbucks.
For those with a penchant for the sweeter, caramel side of life, the Caramel Brûlé Latté returns, with espresso, steamed milk, and caramel brûlé sauce, garnished with whipped cream and a caramel brûlé topping.
The Chestnut Praline Latté, another returning favourite, has a taste reminiscent of holiday evenings spent by the fireplace, with its caramelized chestnut and spice undertones, adorned with whipped cream and spiced praline crumbs.
Sugar, spice, and everything nice also sums up the Sugar Cookie Oat Latté, which, in its third annual appearance, combines sugar cookie syrup, Starbucks Blonde Espresso, and oat milk. The finishing touch is a sprinkle of red and green, making it holiday cheer in a cup.
Sugar Cookie Oat Latté.Courtesy of Starbucks.
Merry munchies
But what's a drink without a treat on the side. You can complement your beverage with a slice of the spiced Gingerbread Loaf, or the Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, brimming with peppermint chocolate goodness.
The Cranberry Bliss Bar, with a blondie base, cream cheese icing, orange zest, and cranberries, is a treat fit for the season. And if you're searching for a bite that encapsulates winter wonderlands, the Snowman Cookie is a melt-in-your-mouth choice.
Snowman Sugar Cookie, Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, and Cranberry Bliss Bar.Courtesy of Starbucks.
Cup of cheer
Of course, it's not just what’s inside the cup that sparks joy among Starbucks fans — it's the cup itself. As a cornerstone of the holiday season, Starbucks has unveiled its festive cup designs for 2023:
- Party Plaid is a nod to the classic woollen scarf but reimagined with a contemporary colour palette.
- Peppermint Swirl takes cues from the iconic Peppermint Mocha and swirls with movement from the playful twirl of peppermint candies.
- Ribbon Spool captures the joy and slight chaos of holiday gift-wrapping, playfully wrapped in ribbons, giving off an air of delightful imperfection.
- Bauble Wrap is covered in bold mid-century-inspired ornaments.
- And for the cold drink aficionados, the Cold Cup stands out with sparkling ornaments, perfect for an icy sip.
Colour Changing Hot Cup Set.Courtesy of Starbucks.
Decked out deals
In the spirit of the holiday season, Starbucks is set to roll out a glittering array of merchandise that encapsulates festive cheer. Leading the line-up is the 24-ounce Poinsettia Red Prism Cold Cup ($35). It makes for a functional coffee container but also a stylish seasonal accessory. Its counterpart, the Iridescent Winter White Cold Cup, evokes snow-covered landscapes with a wintry glow.
For those who enjoy bringing the festive spirit home, Starbucks offers matching ornaments for both these cold cups. Priced at $18.95 each, the miniatures ensure that your Christmas tree complements your morning coffee ritual.
Poinsettia Red Prism Cold Cup and matching ornament.Courtesy of Starbucks.
Other attention-grabbing items include the Colour Changing Hot Cup Set. The cups, packed in an assortment of six, react to hot beverages, changing colours and adding a playful dimension to your brew.
Starbucks' festive collection also includes Ribbon Tumblers, available in shades of Lime Green, Bubblegum Pink, and Icicle Blue, each designed to be an ergonomic travel companion. The Winter Night Tumbler, with its royal blue hue, captures a calm winter's evening.
Christmas Blend and Holiday Blend bags of coffee beans.Courtesy of Starbucks.
Starbucks' Christmas and Holiday Blend Coffees are back, priced at $15.95 for a one-pound bag. The Christmas Blend combines aged Sumatran beans with those from Guatemala, Colombia, and Papua New Guinea, resulting in a toasted dark roast taste marked by chocolate and spruce accents.
On the other hand, the Holiday Blend merges bright Latin American beans with Sumatran coffee, producing a full-bodied flavour with maple and herbal undertones. Both blends are available in whole bean, with the Christmas Blend also available in ground and decaf options.
Like the first snowflake and holiday cheer, these Starbucks specials are fleeting. Available for a limited time across Starbucks stores in Canada, you can warm your hands and heart with a drink that's a little bit of holiday magic in a cup.