Starbucks Canada's Pumpkin Spice Latté & New Fall Menu Are Coming WAY Early This Year
Your premature fall obsession is about to be rewarded. 🍂
Starbucks has once again pushed up the arrival of its cult classic, the Pumpkin Spice Latte. As if 2023 wasn't chaotic enough, we now have to endure PSL mania a smidge earlier this year. As of August 24, prepare to get your fall on while it's still objectively summer outside.
Now, don’t get me wrong. The Pumpkin Spice Latte has its merits. Its sweet pumpkin flavour mixed with hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove makes for a pleasant sipper. And it’s basically become the unofficial mascot of “I can’t even” culture. But Starbucks, do we really need to rush the season? Some of us are still trying to enjoy our last gasps of summer, without being reminded that winter is looming.
Fortunately, if you're not ready to say goodbye to summer's cold beverages but also have an insatiable need for all things pumpkin, there's the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew coffee. A drink that debuted in 2019 and still has us scratching our heads. Because when you think of autumn, you definitely think of cold brew… It must be Starbucks' sneaky way of saying, "We get it, it's still warm out. But you're going to drink this pumpkin and like it."
Spilling the beans
The earlier PSL drop date may have been less of a surprise for some, especially those with a hawk eye on social media and an insatiable thirst for both drama and the drink. Starbucks had its Fall menu splashed across the internet a little prematurely. What was originally planned as a grand reveal on August 29, moved up to the 24th.
One poster who shared the fall line-up cheekily captioned it, "I guess Starbees noticed the Dunkin date and said fork this crap!" The smell of competition is in the air and it's spicier than a PSL.
Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte. Right: Iced Apple Crisp Oat Shaken Espresso.Courtesy of Starbucks.
For those who may have missed the leaked memo: Starbucks is bringing back its fall staples — the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and adding the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato.
The newest additions are the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, a blend of spiced chai notes with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice, and the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso with notes of apple, cinnamon and brown sugar. Vegans, lactose intolerants, and milk-substitute drinkers will be able to customize their premature fall drinks with almond, soy, or oat milk.
To pair with your coffee or tea, you can sink your teeth into a Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Pumpkin & Pepita Loaf or a Fox Sugar Cookie. And, for those who enjoy brewing at home, bags of the Guatemala Casi Cielo with hints of citrus and dark cocoa will make an appearance in Starbucks cafés.
In all seriousness, the early return of the PSL and its posse might be just what some people need right now. A bit of comfort in a cup. A heralding of cooler days and chunky sweaters. So, go on and get your spiced drink, whether it be hot or cold. Your liquified pie awaits.