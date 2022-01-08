Trending Topics

People

This Sunwing Plane Saga Parody By A Quebec Comedian Is Super On Point & Totally Hilarious

"I'm sitting in the back of the plane with the girls from Love Island and, no joke, I'm almost asleep."

@arnaudsoly | Instagram

If you've been following the Sunwing party plane saga, you've probably also seen the hilarious TikToks and memes it has inspired — and Quebec comedian Arnaud Soly's 51-minute-long parody is up there with the funniest of them.

In a video posted to Instagram, Soly introduces himself as "Devan," an influencer and member of the group that went on the now-infamous trip to Mexico, organized by 111 Private Club. Devan is still in Tulum finds the fact that he has to stay in Mexico quite difficult.

Devan starts by talking a bit about his life as an influencer — from the red carpet of Occupation Double (OD) Bali to his appearances in two Cook it commercials.

"I work, I grind my thing man. I'm a party guy," he says.

He then explains how he came to be on the 180-or-so-passenger flight full of influencers and reality TV stars.

"I'll tell you the story about the plane, how it happened. It's my friend, Joe, he texts me [...] like, "Yo, c'est de la merde... do you wanna go to Mexico?" Me I'm like [...] I've never been to Europe. I'm tempted man, I'm down."

He also discusses his experience on the plane.

"I'm sitting in the back of the plane with the girls from Love Island and, no joke, I'm almost asleep [...] you know, I brought myself a little drink," he said.

He pulls out a bottle of Vodka and takes a sip before continuing, "And honestly, like maybe I took off my mask for a minute just to turn up [...] You think you know what happened on the plane, but f*ck you man, you weren't there, man."

Things get even funnier as Devan begins inviting other people onto the video call. They play more of the real-life characters who were reportedly on the trip to Mexico, each one funnier than the last.

The video has been viewed more than 400,000 times.

