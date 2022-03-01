Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
sunwing vacations

Sunwing Has A Sale On Vacations From Montreal So You Can Finally Tropic Like It’s Hot

Sunwing is offering sweet deals to paradise! 🏝

Associate Editor
Sunwing flight take off in the sky.
Ivan Cholakov | Dreamstime

Sunwing is starting the month off right with its "March Madness" sale offering deals from Montreal to a number of stunning destinations in Mexico, Central America, and across the Caribbean.

Sunwing is currently offering an array of deals when you book by March 13, 2022, and the best part of it all? You can enjoy your vacation now and pay later.

Whether you're looking to head out solo, travel with the whole family, or get your group of friends together, there's really no better time to get your booty on a beach.

The airline is allowing travellers to "fly now and pay later with 0% interest on three, six or 11-month payment plans," per their website — with sales lasting throughout all of 2022.

So, get your beach vacay on with a few of these gorgeous getaway destination deals — and don't worry, there won't be any Sunwing influencers on these flights (hopefully).

Varadero, Cuba

Sunwing

Resort: Starfish Cuatro Palmas

Price: $935 taxes and fees included.

Travel Dates: June 15, 2022 (7 days)

Description: Sunwing is currently offering an all-inclusive vacation to the Starfish Cuatro Palmas resort in Varadero, Cuba for 41% off. The three-star resort offers everything from multiple restaurants, bars, pool, beach access, and evening entertainment. The vacation can be paid in full, or later with 0% interest or from $84/month.

Book here

Cayo Coco, Cuba

Sunwing

Resort: Memories Caribe Beach Resort

Price: $965 taxes and fees included.

Travel Dates: April 24, 2022 (7 days)

Description: This four-star all-inclusive resort has been top-rated for adults and allows you to enjoy the white sand beaches of Cayo Coco. The resort has a variety of dishes at their charming à la carte restaurants, an array of bars and cafés, and live local musicians for your entertainment. The package is currently 47% off and allows you to change your plans at any time for no additional fees.

Book here

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Sunwing

Resort: Emotions By Hodelpa Playa Dorada

Price: $1155 taxes and fees included.

Travel Dates: September 27, 2022 (7 days)

Description: This four-and-a-half-star all-inclusive resort is top-rated for family vacations. The destination has the largest beachfront in the Playa Dorada complex and has spacious and sophisticated rooms. As for the food, you can enjoy gourmet restaurants serving up delish Mexican, Italian and Dominican cuisine. The package is currently 42% off and can be paid later with 0% interest.

Book here

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Sunwing

Resort: Riu Republica

Price: $1235 taxes and fees included.

Travel Dates: September 7, 2022 (7 days)

Description: This five-star all-inclusive resort is one of the best in the Dominican Republic. It offers a wide range of cuisine options with unlimited reservation-free dining. Riu Republica is also home to the only water park exclusively for adults in the Caribbean and has a massive pool complex, jacuzzi and wellness centre for guests to enjoy. The package is currently 40% off, and can be paid in full, or later for $111/month with 0% interest.

Book here

Cancun, Mexico

Sunwing

Resort: Riu Cancun

Price: $1465 taxes and fees included.

Travel Dates: May 12, 2022 (7 days)

Description: Riu Cancun is a five-star all-inclusive resort with modern amenities in a tropical setting. The resort is also within walking distance to Cancun's bangin' nightlife and shopping areas, so you'll have plenty to do on and off the resort. There's a large pool complex, including an infinity pool, and a jacuzzi for your to enjoy. The package is currently 35% off and can be paid later for $131/month with 0% interest and no change fees.

Book here

St Marteen, St Marteen

Sunwing

Resort: Sonesta Maho Beach Resort Casino & Spa

Price: $1495 taxes and fees included.

Travel Dates: September 8, 2022 ( 7 days)

Description: This four-and-a-half-star all-inclusive resort in St. Marteen is only steps away from local shops and vibrant nightlife. The resort also has stunning ocean views and access to a white-sand beach. It is great for both families, couples, or friend groups looking to bask in the sun. The package is currently 33% off and offers no change fees and 0% interest monthly payment options.

Book here

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Sunwing

Resort: Riu Reggae

Price: $1645 taxes and fees included.

Travel Dates: May 1, 2022 (7 days)

Description: This five-star all-inclusive resort is the epitome of Jamaican luxury. The resort is located directly on the beach and has an array of pools, including an infinity pool overlooking the beach. Guests will also have access to amenities adjacent to Riu Montego Bay. The best part? It's an adults-only resort. The package is currently 38% off and can be paid later for $147/month with 0% interest.

Book here

Riviera Maya, Mexico

Sunwing

Resort: Platinum Yucatan Princess All Suites Resort & Spa

Price: $1745 taxes and fees included.

Travel Dates: April 28, 2022 (7 days)

Description: This five-star all-inclusive resort offers a lavish spa with a sauna for a total body relaxation moment. Guests will have exclusive access to two other resorts within the complex and can opt for swim-out suite options that give you direct access from your room to the pool. The package is currently 29% off and can be paid later for $156/month with 0% interest.

Book here

The full list of all of Sunwing's "March Madness" package deals can be found here.

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Poutine Week Has A Poutine Inspired By The Sunwing Influencers (Minus The Bad Taste)

You can try "Tulum's Influencers Birria Taco Poutine" in Montreal right now.

@111privateclub | Instagram, @labetise | Instagram

Just when you thought you'd heard everything you could ever want to know about the infamous Sunwing flight scandal, a delicious poutine named after the incident was born. As part of La Poutine Week 2022, La Bêtise Rosemont has created the "Tulum's Influencers Birria Taco Poutine" and you can taste it in Montreal right now.

"As part of Poutine Week, you can now try our Tulum Influencers Taco Birria Poutine," wrote La Bêtise Rosemont in an Instagram post. "One bite and you'll be whisked away to Mexico, of course without taking the Sunwing flight."

Keep ReadingShow less

James William Awad Addressed Reports That His Rolls-Royce (Of Course) Was Seized By Police

"In Quebec, they tow your car for a few days if you forget to pay a ticket while you're on vacation."

James William Awad

A few days after media outlets reported that the infamous Sunwing flight organizer's Rolls-Royce had been seized by police and towed due to unpaid tickets, James William Awad took to Twitter to respond.

According to La Presse, Captain Joël Lamarche of the Terrebonne, Saint-Anne-des-Plaines and Bois-des-Filion police department confirmed that a vehicle in the Bois-des-Filion area, where Awad resides, was seized in connection with "contraventions of the Highway Safety Code" on Sunday morning. However, it says that police did not name Awad.

Keep ReadingShow less

James William Awad Will Pay​ $1M/Year For An Assistant To Book Facials & Bring Him Fruit

Among many other tasks.

@senior | Instagram

James William Awad, the man behind 111 Private Club, the group that organized the infamous Sunwing flight to Mexico back in December, is currently on the search for a personal assistant.

Awad announced his desire to hire a personal assistant in an Instagram story on February 6, along with a follow-up story that said the offered salary for the position is going to be $1 million per year. That's way more than most companies in Quebec offer as a starting salary...

Keep ReadingShow less

7 Moments From Sunwing-Famous James William Awad That Are Gloriously Over-The-Top

The flight was only the beginning.

@senior | Instagram

The Sunwing debacle, beginning with the now-infamous flight to Cancun on December 30, has been completely bonkers. Local celebrities and "influencers" didn't just throw a party on a charter flight in apparent, complete disregard of COVID-19 regulations, they shared videos of the party online, and then seemed surprised by the backlash.

And there was backlash. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself called them "idiots." Sunwing said it tried to negotiate their return home, but that the group rejected the company's terms. Sunwing, Air Canada and Air Transat all subsequently refused to let the passengers of the flight fly home, leaving the Trudeau-designated "idiots" to fend for themselves in Mexico.

Keep ReadingShow less