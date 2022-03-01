Sunwing Has A Sale On Vacations From Montreal So You Can Finally Tropic Like It’s Hot
Sunwing is offering sweet deals to paradise! 🏝
Sunwing is starting the month off right with its "March Madness" sale offering deals from Montreal to a number of stunning destinations in Mexico, Central America, and across the Caribbean.
Sunwing is currently offering an array of deals when you book by March 13, 2022, and the best part of it all? You can enjoy your vacation now and pay later.
Whether you're looking to head out solo, travel with the whole family, or get your group of friends together, there's really no better time to get your booty on a beach.
The airline is allowing travellers to "fly now and pay later with 0% interest on three, six or 11-month payment plans," per their website — with sales lasting throughout all of 2022.
So, get your beach vacay on with a few of these gorgeous getaway destination deals — and don't worry, there won't be any Sunwing influencers on these flights (hopefully).
Varadero, Cuba
Resort: Starfish Cuatro Palmas
Price: $935 taxes and fees included.
Travel Dates: June 15, 2022 (7 days)
Description: Sunwing is currently offering an all-inclusive vacation to the Starfish Cuatro Palmas resort in Varadero, Cuba for 41% off. The three-star resort offers everything from multiple restaurants, bars, pool, beach access, and evening entertainment. The vacation can be paid in full, or later with 0% interest or from $84/month.
Cayo Coco, Cuba
Resort: Memories Caribe Beach Resort
Price: $965 taxes and fees included.
Travel Dates: April 24, 2022 (7 days)
Description: This four-star all-inclusive resort has been top-rated for adults and allows you to enjoy the white sand beaches of Cayo Coco. The resort has a variety of dishes at their charming à la carte restaurants, an array of bars and cafés, and live local musicians for your entertainment. The package is currently 47% off and allows you to change your plans at any time for no additional fees.
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Resort: Emotions By Hodelpa Playa Dorada
Price: $1155 taxes and fees included.
Travel Dates: September 27, 2022 (7 days)
Description: This four-and-a-half-star all-inclusive resort is top-rated for family vacations. The destination has the largest beachfront in the Playa Dorada complex and has spacious and sophisticated rooms. As for the food, you can enjoy gourmet restaurants serving up delish Mexican, Italian and Dominican cuisine. The package is currently 42% off and can be paid later with 0% interest.
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Resort: Riu Republica
Price: $1235 taxes and fees included.
Travel Dates: September 7, 2022 (7 days)
Description: This five-star all-inclusive resort is one of the best in the Dominican Republic. It offers a wide range of cuisine options with unlimited reservation-free dining. Riu Republica is also home to the only water park exclusively for adults in the Caribbean and has a massive pool complex, jacuzzi and wellness centre for guests to enjoy. The package is currently 40% off, and can be paid in full, or later for $111/month with 0% interest.
Cancun, Mexico
Resort: Riu Cancun
Price: $1465 taxes and fees included.
Travel Dates: May 12, 2022 (7 days)
Description: Riu Cancun is a five-star all-inclusive resort with modern amenities in a tropical setting. The resort is also within walking distance to Cancun's bangin' nightlife and shopping areas, so you'll have plenty to do on and off the resort. There's a large pool complex, including an infinity pool, and a jacuzzi for your to enjoy. The package is currently 35% off and can be paid later for $131/month with 0% interest and no change fees.
St Marteen, St Marteen
Resort: Sonesta Maho Beach Resort Casino & Spa
Price: $1495 taxes and fees included.
Travel Dates: September 8, 2022 ( 7 days)
Description: This four-and-a-half-star all-inclusive resort in St. Marteen is only steps away from local shops and vibrant nightlife. The resort also has stunning ocean views and access to a white-sand beach. It is great for both families, couples, or friend groups looking to bask in the sun. The package is currently 33% off and offers no change fees and 0% interest monthly payment options.
Montego Bay, Jamaica
Resort: Riu Reggae
Price: $1645 taxes and fees included.
Travel Dates: May 1, 2022 (7 days)
Description: This five-star all-inclusive resort is the epitome of Jamaican luxury. The resort is located directly on the beach and has an array of pools, including an infinity pool overlooking the beach. Guests will also have access to amenities adjacent to Riu Montego Bay. The best part? It's an adults-only resort. The package is currently 38% off and can be paid later for $147/month with 0% interest.
Riviera Maya, Mexico
Resort: Platinum Yucatan Princess All Suites Resort & Spa
Price: $1745 taxes and fees included.
Travel Dates: April 28, 2022 (7 days)
Description: This five-star all-inclusive resort offers a lavish spa with a sauna for a total body relaxation moment. Guests will have exclusive access to two other resorts within the complex and can opt for swim-out suite options that give you direct access from your room to the pool. The package is currently 29% off and can be paid later for $156/month with 0% interest.
The full list of all of Sunwing's "March Madness" package deals can be found here.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.