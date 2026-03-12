A Quebec-linked murder suspect is the only woman on Canada's most-wanted list

Police are urging anyone who spots her not to approach.

Katherine Bergeron-Pinzarrone, 27, is wanted in connection with the second-degree murder of a 16-year-old Montrealer. Right: A SPVM police car.

boloprogram.org, Jerome Cid| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Among the 25 most-wanted fugitives in Canada right now, only one is a woman. And police believe she may be in Quebec.

Katherine Bergeron-Pinzarrone, 27, is wanted in connection with the second-degree murder of a 16-year-old Montrealer who died in York Region, Ontario, on August 8, 2024.

According to York Regional Police, the teenager showed up at a hospital with a stab wound early that morning and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for Bergeron-Pinzarrone not long after, and she's been on the run ever since.

Her name was added to the Bolo Program's most-wanted list, where she currently sits in the top 10. The Bolo Program — which stands for "Be On the Lookout" — works with police services across the country to publicize active fugitives through social media, billboards, and targeted outreach. Since launching in 2018, more than half of the suspects featured in its campaigns have been located or arrested. It's been a busy stretch for the program in Quebec, as the SPVM arrested the list's former number-one fugitive, Montreal-linked murder suspect Bryan Fuentes Gramajo, just last week.

Originally from Mississauga, Bergeron-Pinzarrone is also believed to have connections in Quebec, which is why the Sûreté du Québec added her to its own priority wanted list in October. She's currently the only woman among the 17 fugitives the SQ is actively working to track down.

"We are hopeful that this partnership with the Bolo Program will increase our chances of locating this violent offender," York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said in a statement.

Bergeron-Pinzarrone is described as approximately 5'1" and 122 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are urging anyone who spots her not to approach. Call 911 immediately. Authorities are also reminding the public that anyone found helping her evade police could face criminal charges of their own.

This story was adapted from the article "La seule femme parmi les 25 criminels les plus recherchés au pays est Québécoise" which was originally published on Narcity Quebec.

  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

