Here's an inside look at the new indoor water park that opened right outside Montreal
Why wait till summer to enjoy some waterslides?
Spring in Montreal means one thing above all else: you're not quite warm enough to be outside, but you're way too restless to stay in. Oceania, the long-awaited indoor water park that finally opened on Montreal's South Shore earlier this year, has been filling that gap nicely.
Located at 107 rue de l'Industrie in Beloeil — about a 30-minute drive from the island — Oceania has been years in the making. Construction started back in February 2020, with a 2021 opening that never happened thanks to the pandemic, skyrocketing costs, and a string of setbacks that pushed the final price tag from $34.5 million to $47 million.
But it's open now, and from what visitors have been sharing, the wait was worth it.
What's inside
Thrill seekers have a few solid options to work through.
La Folie des Flots is a FreeFall slide — essentially a straight vertical drop for people who enjoy that kind of thing. Sauve-toi Moussaillon! sends riders through a closed tube that spins them in complete darkness before a sudden final descent.
A slide inside Oceania water park.Oceania
And Le Roi du Surf is a double FlowRider where you can try your hand at body surfing with guidance from the animation team. It's open to kids, teens, and adults, with a 48-inch minimum height requirement
The surf zone at Oceania water park.Oceania
For families with younger kids, there's a dedicated aquatic play structure, a toddler slide area, and a shallow wading pool with lounge chairs nearby. A lazy river, a relaxation zone, and a spa area with a central waterfall round out the calmer end of the experience.
A lazy river inside Oceania water park.Oceania
Beyond the water, there's an arcade and a licensed restaurant on site — meaning parents can grab a drink while the kids burn through their energy. A virtual reality experience is also in the works for a future phase.
What you need to know before you go
One thing still not up and running: the hotel adjacent to the complex, which has been delayed due to a contractual dispute with its owners. No timeline has been announced for that yet.
As for tickets, pricing has been updated since opening and is now more accessible than the original rates.
- Tall admission — for guests 48 inches and up — starts at $35.
- Small admission, for kids between 34 and 47 inches who must be accompanied by an adult, starts at $25.
- Toddlers aged two and under get in free, and the Baby and Guest ticket, designed for adults accompanying a toddler, starts at $29.99.
Lockers are available on site starting at $14 — online purchase is recommended as quantities are limited, and you'll need to leave a photo ID as a deposit in exchange for a padlock.
Online ticket purchase is strongly recommended across the board. The park notes there are no exchanges or refunds, and you may be asked to present the credit card used for your transaction upon arrival.
Oceania is open Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. There are 400 parking spots on site. Tickets can be purchased at OceaniaBeloeil.com.
Oceania
Price: From $25 to $35 per person, depending on height
When: Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Address: 107 rue de l'Industrie, Beloeil, QC