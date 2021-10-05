A Super Quaint Quebec Hotel Was Ranked 23rd Best In The World On A List Of Top Hotels
It's 1.5 hours by car from Montreal and so romantic!
A Quebec hotel in the Eastern Townships has made it onto a new list of "The Top 100 Hotels in the World."
Manoir Hovey, a five-star luxury hotel in North Hatley, ranked 23rd best hotel in the world, according to Travel + Leisure. It's about an hour and a half by car from Montreal and oh so picturesque — perfect for a quaint weekend trip or romantic getaway!
"Housed inside a 19th-century mansion modelled after George Washington's Mount Vernon, this Relais & Châteaux property has 36 rooms and suites," described Travel + Leisure writer Devorah Lev-Tov.
"Well-placed antiques, rich textiles, and curated art give the hotel an elegant country vibe. The restaurant and bar feature seasonal dishes that highlight the local bounty."
In order to achieve its ranking, Manoir Hovey scored 98.48 on a survey that was open for voting between January 11 and May 10, 2021.
Travel + Leisure readers rated hotels on a number of characteristics including rooms/facilities, location, service, food and value.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.