Sûreté du Québec Is Investigating Why Yesterday's Emergency Alert Reached Montreal

At least we all know where Saint-Elzéar-de-Bonaventure is now...

Sûreté du Québec car.Right: Quebec Emergency Alert notification.

On Friday, September 2, Quebec's Minister of Public Security sent out a provincewide alert regarding an "armed and dangerous suspect," located in the town of Saint-Elzéar-de-Bonaventure.

In a since-deleted tweet issued at 3:27 p.m. Friday, Sûreté du Québec (SQ) indicated that the suspect was near the intersection of chemin Central and Route de l'Est — warning nearby residents to lock their doors and stay away from windows.

As of 9:47 p.m. Friday, the SQ reported that the suspect had been found and contained. However, comments on both that tweet and the tweet about verifying why the alert was sent out across the province in the first place have been turned off. Hm...

The emergency alert went on to notify Montrealers around 3:30 p.m. regarding the dangerous situation...a dangerous situation located roughly nine hours away from the 514. So, why did we receive the alert to being with? Well, the Sûreté du Québec is looking into just that.

"We are aware that the alarm in the area has been heard throughout the province. We are also aware of the inconvenience this may have caused some. Verification is underway to determine the causes of the problem encountered," the Sûreté du Québec wrote.

The emergency alert was even sent out to folks living as far out as Ottawa — sparking a lot of concerns, confusion and pretty hilarious reactions.

Despite the potential mishap, at least we all know a little bit more about small towns located in Gaspé, right?

