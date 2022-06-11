Montreal Police Have Arrested 3 Adults & 9 Minors In A School Safety Operation
Montreal police arrested 12 suspects, including nine minors, this week in operations aimed at improving security at two high schools.
The first operation took place at an Ahuntsic–Cartierville high school. Investigators arrested eight students in connection to "the extortion, harassment, and intimidation of another student at the same school," according to a police statement.
Two of the minors are in custody while they wait to meet with investigators. Police said the victim is receiving care from a community officer, as well as school administration.
The second operation targeted a street gang in Anjou that has been suspected of questionable activity near a local high school. Officers arrested four suspects between the ages of 15 and 20. Police said the group is connected to "a series of events" near Place de Malicorne as well as in the Lucie-Bruneau, Goncourt, and Roseraies parks.
During two searches, officers found a firearm, ammunition, and burglary tools, among other items taken into evidence. Two of the suspects are still in custody, while the other two have been released with court dates.
"Schools must stay safe places conducive to the development of young people," said the SPVM.
Over the past month, Montreal police have evacuated several high schools over reports of a bomb threat and a gunman sighting.
Police are encouraging the public to report threats and violent events by contacting 911 or their local station. Anonymous and confidential tips can also be submitted to Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or via the online form.
