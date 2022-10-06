The Sûreté du Québec Will Boost Their Road Presence Over The Thanksgiving Long Weekend
You have been warned 🚗
Our provincial police will be keeping a close eye on the roads from October 7 to 10, with many Quebecers planning to drive to visit relatives for Thanksgiving. The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is advising drivers to stay alert, cautious and courteous during their road trips and recreational activities this weekend.
"Let's not forget that the key to safety is the commitment of the person behind the wheel. Whether one is using a road vehicle, a mountain bike or a boat, each driver is required to make the difference in the preservation of his life and those of his fellow citizens," the Sûreté du Québec wrote in a press release.
In an attempt to prevent accidents, the police will increase their presence on roads and punish those who are caught speeding or using their cell phone.
The officers appointed will also be watchful with regard to impaired driving caused by alcohol or drugs.
One might assume that people already know better and that announcing these safety measures is pointless. Unfortunately, accidents occur every year on long weekends such as this one.
In 2021, 11 people lost their lives during the Thanksgiving long weekend in Quebec. In total, there were eight deaths in eight collisions on the road network, as well as three deaths in three collisions during off-road activities (for example, involving all-terrain vehicles).
So if you are heading out of or across town this long weekend, note that higher traffic than usual is expected over the next four days, so you should drive carefully.
Plus, you might encounter a few serious-looking cops on the way. You have been warned.
