12 Things To Do In Montreal To Own The Thanksgiving Long Weekend

It's spooky season in Montreal! 🎃

The Fright Fest at La Ronde Amusement Park. Right: Party at L'Abreuvoir.

What a great time to be in Montreal — nature is progressively bursting into radiant colours, and the Halloween spirit is slowly taking over the city! But where should you go to make the most of your free time?

As usual, there is a lot going on on the island, so perhaps this list can help you plan a memorable fall weekend.

No matter what you feel like doing, whether it be eating vegan meals or BBQ meat, dancing one last time at Parc Jean-Drapeau, or attending a concert, the 514 has got something going on for everyone and anyone to enjoy.

Dance One Last Time At Piknic Électronik

Cost: OfF Piknic (Saturday) is $30.44 for a general admission. Regular Piknic (Sunday) is $20 in pre-sale or $25 on the day of the event.

When: October 8 and 9

Where: Plaine des Jeux, Parc Jean-Drapeau

Why You Should Go: This is the last weekend of the season for Montreal's recurring summer party at Parc Jean-Drapeau. Artbat will be taking over the stage during the OfF Piknic on Saturday, followed by Partiboi for Sunday's regular celebration.

Stuff Yourself At Montreal's Vegan Festival

Cost: $15 for two days, and $9 for one day.

When: October 8 and 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Palais des congrès de Montréal, 1001, Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle

Why You Should Go: Plant-based lovers can expect dozens of kiosks with ready-to-eat vegan meals, cooking demonstrations by talented chefs and talks in both French and English at this cruelty-free foodie event.

Party In A Dome With 360-Degree projections At SAT's Domesicle

Cost: $20 for regular admission and $18 for pre-sale

When: October 8, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Where: Satosphère, Société des arts technologiques, 1201, boulevard Saint-Laurent

Why You Should Go: The Société des Arts Technologiques (SAT) is hosting techno dance parties in its "Satosphère," a dome designed for 360-degree projections for an immersive party experience. This Saturday, you can expect hypnotizing visuals and pumping electronica by talented DJs and VJs Zandoli II, Gayance, Ellxandra, Binocle and Daph4000.

Attend A Giant BBQ At The Olympic Park Esplanade

Cost: Free to attend. Food and drinks purchasable on-site.

When: October 7, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Olympic Park Esplanade, 4141 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue

Why You Should Go: This Friday is your last chance to attend Montreal's favourite food truck festival at the Olympic Park Esplanade in 2022. For the last event this year, les Premiers Vendredis is hosting a giant BBQ-themed feast with DJ sets.

Watch Gorillaz At The Bell Centre

Cost: from $81 to $297.50

When: October 8 at 7.30 p.m.

Where: Bell Centre, 1909 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal

Why You Should Go: This is your chance to finally see the real faces behind the fictional members of Gorillaz. The iconic virtual band is stopping in Montreal this weekend for a show that will make you "Feel Good."

Go See The Lights At The Botanical Gardens

Cost: $16.50 for Montreal residents and $22 for non-residents.

When: September 2 to October 31

Where: Montreal Botanical Garden, 4101 rue Sherbrooke E

Why You Should Go: Montreal's Botanical Garden is glowing for the Light & Lantern Festival, under the theme "An Ode to the Moon." Furthermore, the "Halloween Shivers" event is also taking place for the whole month of October in the Main Greenhouse.

Face Your Fears At La Ronde's Fright Fest

Cost: TBA. Passes on sale soon.

When: October 8 and 9 from 5.30 p.m. (and 7 additional dates in October).

Where: La Ronde Amusement Park, 22 Chemin Macdonald

Why You Should Go: This iconic Halloween event is back for some family-friendly thrills during the day and the scariest frights by night. If you dare, you can visit the haunted housed and scare zones, or hop on the rides in the dark.

Get In The Mood For Halloween With A Haunted Pub Crawl

Cost: $24.50

When: October 9 at 3 p.m. (in English)

Where: Mckibbin's, 1426, rue Bishop

Why You Need To Go: You can set the mood for Halloween at this spooky pub crawl where you'll be able to mix booze and ghost stories during a dark 5à7(ish) at three different haunted bars. Alternatively, you can go on a haunted guided tour downtown or in the Old Port.

Celebrate L'Abreuvoir's 13th Birthday With An Open Bar

Cost: $50 per person

When: October 9. Doors open at 9 p.m. Open bar until 3 a.m.

Where: L'Abreuvoir, 403 rue Ontario E

Why You Should Go: For $50, you can attend this boozy celebration of the popular venue located in the Latin Quarter. You can also stand a chance to win tickets by participating in the contest.

Dance To The Beats Of Slander At MTELUS

Cost: $83.04 for General Admission. $105.83 for VIP

When: October 7. Doors open at 9 p.m. The show starts at 9.30 p.m.

Where: Montreal's Olympic Stadium, 4545 Pierre-de-Coubertin Avenue

Why You Should Go: This Dubstep concert by ÎleSoniq will feature the renowned DJ duo from L.A. as well as special guests Wooli, Wavedash and Redline. Tickets are going fast but you might get lucky.

Sample Delicious Varieties Of Beer At Oktoberfest in Verdun

Cost: Free-to-attend

When: October 7 to 9

Where: Benelux Verdun, 4026 rue Wellington

Why You Should Go: This weekend, you can taste German beers while eating some traditional food in an Oktoberfest-themed atmosphere in Verdun.The "méchoui" barbecue party on October 8 will be the season closing event at the Benelux biergarten.

Go On A Ghost Walk With Some Friends

Cost: $29 per person

When: Every day in October. Departures are at 8:30 p.m.

Where: The meeting point is at Place Royale in Ville-Marie.

Why You Should Go: This spooky season, you can go on a tour of Old Montreal with a storyteller to discover a darker side of the city. Reservations required.

