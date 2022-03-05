How Does Income Tax Work For Social Media Influencers? Here's What To Know
Influencers and taxes. How does it work?
When it comes to tax season in Canada, things can totally get confusing. Luckily, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is making things easier with some guidance — especially if you're a social media influencer. Considering many people make income through countless online platforms, just how does it work when it comes time to filing your income taxes?
The CRA states that "influencers who generate money and non-monetary income through social media may be carrying on business activities and earning business income," so declaring any earnings is a must.
Influencers can earn income by either posting pictures, videos or any similar content on their social media channels with product placement or product promotion, the CRA says.
The agency states that there are various ways, both monetary and non-monetary, for influencers to earn income from social media activities, these include:
- Subscriptions to their channel(s).
- Advertising (clickbait and brand advertisements).
- Sponsorships.
- Calls to action.
- Merchandise sales or commission on sales.
- Tips.
- Perks such as products, clothes, trips or other gifts.
- Referral codes.
Social media influencers in Canada who earn more than $30,000 over four calendar quarters, will be required to register for, collect, and pay the CRA a goods and services tax, also known as a harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) on all taxable income from your online activity, the CRA says.
If your social media activities are considered business income, the CRA says that you may be able to deduct eligible business expenses to reduce the amount of tax owed on your income taxes.
In order for business expenses to be eligible for a tax-deductible, expenses must be related directly to your business activities as a social media influencer, must be reasonable and not personal in nature, and should substantiated, the CRA states.
With platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and OnlyFans generating income for many, the Canada Revenue Agency says that it's important to report sales and social media activity income to the CRA to avoid any penalties, including having to pay additional interest on the unreported income.
