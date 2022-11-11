The Bank Of Canada Is Changing The Face Of The $5 Bill & It Has 8 Candidates
They still have to make a final decision.
The Bank of Canada has officially whittled down the shortlist for the newest version of Canada's $5 bill to eight candidates — all of whom are prominent historic figures.
Sir Wilfred Laurier, who served as Canada's first-ever francophone prime minister from 1896 to 1911, is the current face of the $5 note and has been since 1972.
After receiving more than 600 nominees, the Advisory Council — made up of seven members selected by the Bank of Canada, selected the following eight nominees whose portraits could appear on the next Canadian $5 bill.
Although no date has been set in stone, the minister will make the final decision and announce who will appear on the future bank note, which is expected to "begin circulating in a few years."
Who is on the $5 Canadian bill shortlist?
The shortlist for the next $5 note is made up of:
- Pitseolak Ashoona
- Robertine Barry (Françoise)
- Binaaswi (Francis Pegahmagabow)
- Won Alexander Cumyow
- Terry Fox
- Lotta Hitschmanova
- Isapo-muxika (Crowfoot)
- Onondeyoh (Frederick Ogilvie Loft)
What is the criteria to be nominated?
The Bank of Canada applied specific criteria in creating the shortlist. In order to be considered, nominees must have been a Canadian by birth or naturalization who has "demonstrated outstanding leadership, achievement, or distinction in any field, benefiting the people of Canada, or in the service of Canada."
Additionally, nominees must have been deceased for at least 25 years and cannot be a fictional character.
Who was nominated for the next $5 Canadian bill?
The Bank of Canada received hundreds of nominees and in addition to those selected for the shortlist, other candidates included former prime ministers such as John A. MacDonald, William Lyon Mackenzie King and Lester B. Pearson.
A number of Canadian hockey players were also included such as Tim Horton, Jacque Plante and Terry Sawchuck, to name a few.
