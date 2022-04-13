Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

beaches near montreal

6 Sandy Beaches Near Montreal To Visit This Summer When You Crave A Trip To The Caribbean

Patiently waiting for warm summer days spent at the beach. 🌞

Staff Writer
People at Plage Pointe-Calumet. Right: Person in sand at Plage de Saint-Zotique.

Sunny days are coming our way, which leaves many of us starting to plan our summer bucket lists. And a must-do every time the hot weather starts warming up our days again is always taking a trip to one of the many beaches near Montreal.

Or better yet, one that's in Montreal! Turns out you don't need to go too far to pretend like you're on a vacation in the Caribbean, considering these spots are all less than an hour and 15 minutes from the city.

Plage du parc national d'Oka

Address: 2020, Chemin d'Oka, Oka, QC

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 15 minutes

Opening date: May 21, 2022

If you've never been to Oka Beach, you're definitely going to want to see it for yourself this summer. This charming beach has all kinds of activities for you to enjoy and designated pet areas.

Website

Plage de Saint-Zotique

Address: 105, 81e avenue, Saint-Zotique, QC

Distance from Montreal: 50 minutes

Opening date: June 11, 2022

Plage Saint-Zotique is the ideal place to just bask in the sun all day. Plus, he thatched-roof cabanas at this spot make it feel like you've escaped to a resort in a hot country for the day.

Website

Plage du Cap-Saint-Jacques

Address: 21115, boul. Gouin O., Montreal, QC

Opening date: To be determined

This nature park has a sandy beach that has everything your summer heart desires: water, tree, sand, and good vibes.

Website

Plage Jean-Doré

Address: 151, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC

Opening date: June 23, 2022

This 15,000 square meter beach on Parc Jean-Drapeau is definitely worth a visit. No car necessary, you can get to this beach by bus and metro!

Website

Plage municipale de Longueuil

Address: 2495, rue de l'Île Charron, Longueuil, QC

Distance from Montreal: 30 minutes

Opening date: To be determined

For those looking to escape the city this summer without having to go too far, the municipal beach in Longueuil is exactly what you've been searching for. You can spend your day with your toes in the sand, just like you would if you were vacationing in the Caribbean.

Website

Plage Pointe-Calumet

Address: 701, 38e Rue, Pointe-Calumet, QC

Distance from Montreal: 1 hour

Opening date: To be determined

From a cable park course to lake trampolines and beach volleyball, Plage Pointe-Calumet has everything you need for a proper summer beach day!

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

