The Best Cities In The World For Food Were Ranked & 2 Canadian Destinations Made The List
Montreal isn't one of them!
When it comes to some of the best cities in the world for food, Montreal instantly comes to mind. The 514 is a foodie haven with countless must-try restaurants from any and every cuisine you could possibly think of. Yet Montreal's exceptional culinary scene still wasn't enough to be crowned as the best foodie city in the world.
Condé Nast Traveler released the winners of its annual Reader's Choice Awards, highlighting the best of the best in travel and hospitality, and while Montreal failed to gain recognition, two other Canadian cities managed to make the list, including one spot in Quebec.
Over 500,000 Condé Nast Traveler (CN) readers submitted their votes for the best countries and cities to travel to, hotels to stay in, spas to relax at, cruises to embark on and global restaurants worth ordering from and for the best foodie destinations across the globe, Quebec City was one of only two Canadian destinations to make the cut.
"There are many reasons to visit a new city, but diving into the local food scene has to be one of the highlights. Whether it's authentic street food, innovative experimentation, Michelin stars, classic cookery or regional specialties, these cities are renowned worldwide for their culinary prowess," Condé Nast Traveler said.
Quebec City landed sixth overall with a voter score of 94.60. "Wander the cobblestone streets of this beautiful UNESCO World Heritage Site, and many tasty discoveries will be made. The dishes to tick off are the infamous poutine (a mix of chips, cheese curds and gravy) with variations served in most restaurants, tourtière (a traditional meat pie and classic crêpes, as well as local smoked meats, cheeses and maple syrup treats," the travel publication wrote.
While we totally get why Quebec City made the cut, we're still stumped over the fact that Montreal was beaten out by…Victoria, British Columbia. Mhm, Victoria ranked eighth on the list with a voter score of 94.15, yet Montreal…a city travellers flock to for the food alone, was nowhere to be found. Let me speak with these over 500,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers…I've got some questions to ask them.
Wondering which other cities made the ranking? Here's the complete top 10 of the best foodie cities in the world, according to Condé Nast Traveler readers:
- San Sebastian — Spain (96.67)
- Tel Aviv — Israel (96.36)
- Naples — Italy (96.25)
- Mexico City — Mexico (96.22)
- Malaga — Spain (95.48)
- Quebec City — Canada (94.60)
- Melbourne — Australia (94.22)
- Victoria — Canada (94.15)
- Rome — Italy (93.77)
- Seoul — South Korea (93.66)