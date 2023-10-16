This Might Be Canada's Prettiest Fall Town & It's A 2.5-Hour Road Trip From Montreal
Fall road trip anyone? 🚗🍁
As the fall season touches down across Quebec, now just might be the ideal time to set your sights on the province's stunning fall foliage. The Quebec landscape transforms into a gorgeous tapestry of reds, oranges, and yellows, creating the perfect setting for a memorable road trip.
Located only two and a half hours from Montreal, Quebec City stands as one of Canada's prettiest fall towns. In fact, it was ranked as one of the "Most Beautiful Towns in Canada" by Culture Trip. The travel publication listed 10 towns across Canada deemed as the country's most remarkable and Quebec City is getting its well-deserved fall flowers.
The capital city's charming streets come to life during the fall season and the foliage makes it a perfect autumn destination. For those who are looking for adventure, the Montmorency Falls offer breathtaking views of the over 80-metre waterfall that you can witness up close and personal via the walking bridge or for those brave enough, by zip-line.
The Montmorency Falls are only 15 minutes from Old Quebec, which is considered a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Old Quebec is reminiscent of a traditional European town adorned with cobblestone streets, grand cathedrals and lands of sidewalk cafés, making it worth the road trip alone.
Quebec City is also home to the stunning Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac, which just so happens to be one of the most photographed buildings in North America.
"Although the Old Town is the focus for most tourists, other neighbourhoods offer their own charms, with areas like St-Roch, St-Jean-Baptiste and Montcalm home to fantastic restaurants, shops and nightlife," Culture Trip said.
For foodies, Quebec City is home to countless must-try restaurants. Le Planque, Chez Muffy, Le Champlain and Chez Boulay are a handful that have been recognized as some of the best of the best eateries in the capital city.
Quebec City, Quebec
Where: Quebec City, QC, G1R 4P5
Distance From Montreal: 2.5 hours
Why You Need To Go: During the fall, Quebec City takes on a captivating charm. Its historic streets and landmarks are transformed by the warm colours of autumn, and the cool, crisp air adds to the season's appeal. The city comes alive with cultural events and festivals, making it an ideal destination for a road trip from Montreal.
