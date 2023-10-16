The Best Cities In The World Were Ranked & 2 Canadian Destinations Made The Cut
West coast best coast, eh?
A new ranking of the best cities in the world includes two Canadian destinations. Condé Nast Traveler released the winners of its annual Reader's Choice Awards, highlighting the best of the best in travel and hospitality, and Canada gained some much-deserved recognition.
Over 500,000 Condé Nast Traveler (CN) readers submitted their votes for the best countries and cities to travel to, hotels to stay in, spas to relax at, cruises to embark on and global restaurants worth ordering from and when it comes to the best cities in the world, British Columbia's Vancouver and Victoria made the cut.
The ranking separated small cities from big cities, and when it came to the best small city in the world, Victoria came out on top.
"A popular day trip from Vancouver, British Columbia’s capital city well deserves a visit of its own. Arrive via one of the world’s most scenic ferry rides across Swartz Bay and check in to the bucket list-worthy Fairmont Empress, where the Fairmont Gold rooms include access to a private waterfront lounge," Condé Nast Traveler wrote.
A few other notable Victoria higliughts includes a visit to Venus Sophia for decadent baked goods, one of the many restaurants and hotels that offer proper high tea, and of course, a hike through the rural escapes of Vancouver Island.
As for the big cities, Vancouver ranked eighth overall.
"Vancouver has a competitive and creative arts scene, rugged natural beauty, and no shortage of things to do. As one of Canada’s most ethnically diverse cities, it’s also one of the country’s best food cities: After you’ve taken a cable car up Grouse Mountain, return to the city for Indian fare at Vij’s, rustic Italian dishes at Savio Volpe, or modern spins on Chinese classics at Bao Bei," the travel publication said.
Wondering which other cities made the cut? Here's the complete top 10 of the best small and big cities in the world, according to Condé Nast Traveler readers:
Small Cities
- Victoria — Canada
- San Sebastian — Spain
- San Miguel de Allende — Mexico
- puerto Vallarta — Mexico
- Antigue de Guatemala — Guatemala
- San Juan — Puerto Rico
- Porto — Portugal
- Bruges — Belgium
- Reykjavik — Iceland
- Dubrovnik — Croatia
Big Cities
- Singapore — Singapore
- Tokyo — Japan
- Seoul — South Korea
- Cape Town — South Africa
- Sydney — Australia
- Copenhagen — Denmark
- Oslo — Norway
- Vancouver — Canada
- Melbourne — Australia
- Edinburgh — Scotland
