The Biggest Contest Is Happening Right Now & Here's How To Enter
It's as easy as 1, 2, 3
The Quebec Instagram page, Winners Vault has just announced its return with its biggest edition yet. The company organizes wild contests by collaborating with content creators and various local companies.
By entering their latest contest, you could win a week-long trip to Hawaii for two, two all-inclusive spa day tickets or two tickets to Morgan Wallen on September 23rd at the Bell Centre, a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 Mocha, an iPhone 14 Pro Max, a Macbook Pro 13, a PS5, a pair of AirPods Max Silver or three $350 cash prizes.
The best part is that you don't have to do much to enter the giveaway — just subscribe to their Instagram page and follow the instructions on the latest post.
Winner's Vault Giveaway
Prizes: A week-long trip to Hawaii for two, two all-inclusive spa day tickets and more!
When: February 22 to March 1, 2023
How to Enter: Follow the instructions on the Winner’s Vault Instagram account