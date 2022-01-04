Trending Topics

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service Has Jobs For Quebec Students In Multiple Fields

Pay for undergrad students starts at $17.12/hour.

Ggw1962 | Dreamstime

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is recruiting to fill student jobs in Quebec with an aim to "identify and develop potential full-time employees," according to an online posting.

The positions are designed for students in science and technology. CSIS says it's specifically looking to hire students studying computer science, computer and electrical engineering, engineering in technical areas, network security, information technology, or telecommunications, among other unspecified fields.

"Students will be given the opportunity to cultivate their skills and knowledge by being paired with experienced employees who will provide feedback during the work term," the job posting reads. "They will have the opportunity to broaden their knowledge and experience before choosing a career specialization."

CSIS suggests successful applicants stand to gain a wide range of experience in a variety of areas, including software development, network engineering, network security, quality assurance and testing, and cool-sounding "specialized intelligence collection systems," whatever that means.

Applications for the winter 2023 term are open until January 31, 2022. There are positions in Montreal and Gatineau as well as in Ottawa, Toronto, Halifax, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Burnaby.

Applicants must be Canadian citizens pursuing an undergraduate degree or other three-year "advanced diploma program." Wages for undergraduate students start at $17.12/hour.

CSIS says applicants will undergo a rigorous background and security check that includes an interview, polygraph and an evaluation of finances.

Complete application guidelines are available on the online job posting.

The security intelligence service is hiring to fill non-student positions across Canada, too. Opens jobs range from administrative assistants to surveillance officers.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

