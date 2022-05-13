Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
csis

CSIS Is Hiring Finance And Business Students & The Jobs Pay Up To $27/Hour

Get those resumes ready! 📄💰

Associate Editor
Canadian flag flying in front of building, Right: Person sitting on sofa with a computer.

Canadian flag flying in front of building, Right: Person sitting on sofa with a computer.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime, CSIS | Twitter

Have you been looking to score a job with the Government of Canada? Luckily, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring an array of students from various fields to fill business and administration positions, and you could earn up to $27 an hour.

The CSIS is "looking for students who thrive on tackling diverse challenges in a unique environment," with the possibility to stay on the team permanently for multiple placements in different areas of the agency.

The roles are primarily for students who are completing an undergraduate degree or College Diploma in the following fields of study:

  • Accounting
  • Finance
  • Business Administration
  • Commerce
  • Economics
The roles are open to students in Ottawa, Gatineau, Edmonton, Toronto, Calgary, Halifax, and of course, Montreal.

Students will be expected to assist in both the financial operations department and resource management.

Talks include verifying expense claims and providing advice on travel, hospitality, conferences, memberships, and Foreign Service expenses.

Furthermore, candidates will be required to monitor financial activities and perform trend/variance analyses, prepare branch specimen signature cards, monitor financial system allocations and coordinate the movement of funds.

Considering the nature of the positions, candidates must be registered in a recognized post-secondary institution as full-time students, per the job listing.
Additionally, the CSIS stated that they will be giving priority consideration to students enrolled in an accredited co-op/internship program.
The CSIS pays students on an hourly basis, with salaries ranging from $17.12 to $24.78 for an undergraduate student, and $22.04 to $27.73 for graduate students.
The deadline to apply for the 2022 season is May 30, 2022.

CSIS Student Job Positions

Salary: $17.12 to $24.78 for an undergraduate student, and $22.04 to $27.73 for graduate students

Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service

Who should apply: Full-time students studying at a recognized educational institution at an undergraduate level in finance, business administration, accounting, commerce, and economics who are looking for work and experience in financial operation and resource management.

Apply here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...