CSIS Is Hiring Finance And Business Students & The Jobs Pay Up To $27/Hour
Get those resumes ready! 📄💰
Have you been looking to score a job with the Government of Canada? Luckily, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring an array of students from various fields to fill business and administration positions, and you could earn up to $27 an hour.
The CSIS is "looking for students who thrive on tackling diverse challenges in a unique environment," with the possibility to stay on the team permanently for multiple placements in different areas of the agency.
The roles are primarily for students who are completing an undergraduate degree or College Diploma in the following fields of study:
- Accounting
- Finance
- Business Administration
- Commerce
- Economics
Students will be expected to assist in both the financial operations department and resource management.
Talks include verifying expense claims and providing advice on travel, hospitality, conferences, memberships, and Foreign Service expenses.
Furthermore, candidates will be required to monitor financial activities and perform trend/variance analyses, prepare branch specimen signature cards, monitor financial system allocations and coordinate the movement of funds.
CSIS Student Job Positions
HIRING STUDENTS FOR 2022! \n\nWe provide students with hands on work experience and aim to retain students as employees after their studies. Hiring student positions in various fields:\n\u2022Business \n\u2022Engineering\n\u2022Political Science \u2026and more!\n\nApply here: http://ow.ly/vKaq50Gbdlo\u00a0pic.twitter.com/QJKgq1r5Jd— CSIS Canada (@CSIS Canada) 1631888406
Salary: $17.12 to $24.78 for an undergraduate student, and $22.04 to $27.73 for graduate students
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service
Who should apply: Full-time students studying at a recognized educational institution at an undergraduate level in finance, business administration, accounting, commerce, and economics who are looking for work and experience in financial operation and resource management.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.