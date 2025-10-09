Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

What's open & closed in Montreal on Thanksgiving Monday 2025

The long weekend is upon us.

The view of the exterior dome of Bonsecours Market surrounded by striking red color of fall foliage.

Thanksgiving Day is one of eight federal holidays that also count as statutory holidays in Quebec.

Khairil Azhar Junos| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Thanksgiving weekend is almost here, and Montrealers are getting ready for an extra day to sleep in, eat leftovers, and enjoy the pretty fall foliage. But while Monday, October 13, provides a well-deserved break for many, it also means a few closures and schedule changes across the city.

Thanksgiving Day is one of eight federal holidays that also count as statutory holidays in Quebec, which means many businesses, banks, and government services will take the day off. Still, plenty of places will stay open — from grocery stores and markets to local attractions and public transit, which will operate on modified schedules.

To help you plan ahead, here's a rundown of what's open, closed, and running differently this Thanksgiving Monday in Montreal.

Closed

  • Banks and most financial institutions
  • Canada Post offices and mail delivery
  • Municipal offices, including Accès Montréal service centres, permit counters, and courthouses
  • Public libraries, cultural centres, and sports facilities (schedules vary by borough — check your local listings)
  • Most SAQ outlets, though a handful in high-traffic areas may open with reduced hours
  • Passport and Service Canada offices

Open

  • Most supermarkets and pharmacies, including major chains like Metro, IGA, Maxi, and Pharmaprix (hours may vary)
  • Shopping malls, including CF Montreal Eaton Centre, Carrefour Laval, and Rockland (some smaller shops may be operating on holiday hours or be closed for the day)
  • Public markets such as Jean-Talon and Atwater, which will operate during regular hours
  • Restaurants and bars, though independently owned spots may close for the day
  • SAQ Dépôt locations and some SQDC stores (check store locators before heading out)
  • Major attractions, including the Biodome, Botanical Garden, Insectarium, Planetarium, and Biosphere
  • The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and McCord Stewart Museum
  • Cinemas, including Cineplex, Cinéma Moderne, and CineStarz theatres
  • La Ronde, open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. (weather permitting)

Transit and city services

  • STM metro and buses will run on a modified or holiday schedule, similar to Sunday service. Plan ahead and check real-time departures on the STM website or app.
  • STL (Laval) and RTL (Longueuil) routes will operate on Saturday schedules.
  • Exo trains on buses will operate under reduced hours
  • Adapted transit will operate on a reduced schedule for medical or essential trips only.
  • Garbage, recycling, and compost collection will mostly proceed as usual, though some boroughs may shift pick-ups to Tuesday.
  • Parking meters and restrictions remain in effect unless signage says otherwise.
