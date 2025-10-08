Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

A TikToker tried to diss the STM's Blue Line and Montrealers are letting him have it

"Only a non Montrealer would say this."

A still from a TikTok video. Right: The STM metro map.

In the nine-second TikTok clip, local creator Danick Coutu (@apollorising.dc) addresses Montrealers who ride the Blue Line.

apollorising.dc | TikTok, STM
Senior Writer

A Montreal TikToker has sparked a small metro controversy after posting a short video questioning the purpose of the STM's Blue Line.

In the nine-second TikTok clip, local creator Danick Coutu (@apollorising.dc) addresses Montrealers who ride the Blue Line, sarcastically asking: "I have a question for Montrealers who take the Blue Line — where are you going?"


@apollorising.dc

#mtl #montreal #montrealinfluencers

Coutu, who regularly posts comedic videos about life in Montreal, was likely exaggerating his lack of metro knowledge for laughs. But that didn't stop people from flooding the comments to defend the STM's Blue Line, also known as Line 5 — the route that stretches from Snowdon to Saint-Michel, cutting across neighbourhoods like Côte-des-Neiges, Outremont, Rosemont, and Parc-Extension.

"Only a non-Montrealer would say this," one user wrote down in the comments section. Another called it an "embarrassingly out of touch question."

Others reminded Coutu that the Blue Line serves some major city landmarks. "To university, literally the most important line lol," one comment read, referencing Université de Montréal, whose campus sits right next to Édouard-Montpetit station. "Blue Line goes to Université de Montréal, St. Joseph's Oratory, Parc Jarry — are you new here???" another added.

Locals were quick to point out that the 12-stop route goes plenty of places worth visiting. One commenter mentioned Marché Jean-Talon, while another reminded him, "there's more to Montreal than downtown." A third proudly added, "I'm a Parc Ex girlie and I am not ashamed!"

Launched in 1986, the Blue Line is often seen as the quieter sibling to Montreal's busier green and orange lines, but it connects some of the city's most diverse neighbourhoods. The STM is also expanding it eastward toward Anjou, with new stations expected to open later this decade.

Whether Coutu was joking or not, Montrealers made their feelings clear: you can make fun of traffic, construction, and even the orange cones, but don't come for the Blue Line.

From Your Site Articles
societe de transport de montrealstm montrealstm blue linetiktok montrealmontreal metro
MontrealLifestyleLifestyle

Explore this list   👀

    • Alexander Sciola
    • Alexander Sciola

      Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

    Montreal Jobs New

    Post jobView more jobs

    How much cheaper is it to live in Montreal vs Toronto? We did the math

    From rent to restaurant prices, here's how much more your money stretches in Montreal.

    Quebec seniors can get over $1,800 this month thanks to these 2 government payments

    Rates were just adjusted for inflation. 📈

    Montreal just ranked as one of the world's best cities in 2025 — And yes, we beat Toronto

    Well deserved?

    Almost half of Montrealers don't know who to vote for mayor, but one candidate is leading

    Do you know who you're voting for?

    Quebec's fall time change is coming soon & here's when you'll gain an extra hour of sleep

    Get ready for 5 PM sunsets. 😔

    11 popular Hollywood movies you didn't realize were filmed in Montreal

    You won't be able to watch them again without noticing.

    Time to stock up on wine: SAQ employees are threatening to go on strike this month

    First the STM, now this?

    Canada's 25 most wanted fugitives were named & Quebec's top criminal has a massive reward

    Up to $100,000 for information leading to his arrest.