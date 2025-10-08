A TikToker tried to diss the STM's Blue Line and Montrealers are letting him have it
"Only a non Montrealer would say this."
A Montreal TikToker has sparked a small metro controversy after posting a short video questioning the purpose of the STM's Blue Line.
In the nine-second TikTok clip, local creator Danick Coutu (@apollorising.dc) addresses Montrealers who ride the Blue Line, sarcastically asking: "I have a question for Montrealers who take the Blue Line — where are you going?"
Coutu, who regularly posts comedic videos about life in Montreal, was likely exaggerating his lack of metro knowledge for laughs. But that didn't stop people from flooding the comments to defend the STM's Blue Line, also known as Line 5 — the route that stretches from Snowdon to Saint-Michel, cutting across neighbourhoods like Côte-des-Neiges, Outremont, Rosemont, and Parc-Extension.
"Only a non-Montrealer would say this," one user wrote down in the comments section. Another called it an "embarrassingly out of touch question."
Others reminded Coutu that the Blue Line serves some major city landmarks. "To university, literally the most important line lol," one comment read, referencing Université de Montréal, whose campus sits right next to Édouard-Montpetit station. "Blue Line goes to Université de Montréal, St. Joseph's Oratory, Parc Jarry — are you new here???" another added.
Locals were quick to point out that the 12-stop route goes plenty of places worth visiting. One commenter mentioned Marché Jean-Talon, while another reminded him, "there's more to Montreal than downtown." A third proudly added, "I'm a Parc Ex girlie and I am not ashamed!"
Launched in 1986, the Blue Line is often seen as the quieter sibling to Montreal's busier green and orange lines, but it connects some of the city's most diverse neighbourhoods. The STM is also expanding it eastward toward Anjou, with new stations expected to open later this decade.
Whether Coutu was joking or not, Montrealers made their feelings clear: you can make fun of traffic, construction, and even the orange cones, but don't come for the Blue Line.