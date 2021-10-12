Canada's Holiday Train Isn't Coming Back This Year... Again
An absolute heartbreak...
After being cancelled in 2020, the CP Holiday Train will unfortunately not be making its way across Canada this year either.
While many people in the comment section on the company's Facebook announcement seem rather confused and upset that the holiday train will not be physically taking place this year, CP President and CEO Keith Creel said "we are honored to run a virtual program and continue to support communities and food banks across our network as they work to address food insecurity in North America" in a recent press release.
Since 1999, CP has travelled across Canada and parts of the U.S., raising money and donating food to food banks.
The train attracts thousands of fans across Canada every year.
So, here's to hoping we get to see this burst of holiday cheer in person in 2022.